* Ryan slams Obama's abortion stance in speech to
conservatives
* Says Obama economic approach led to greater poverty
* Accuses president of emboldening U.S. enemies in Middle
East
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Republican vice presidential
nominee Paul Ryan launched a broad assault on President Barack
Obama in a speech to social conservatives on Friday, accusing
him of pandering to extremists on abortion and emboldening U.S.
enemies in the Middle East.
The Wisconsin congressman told the Values Voters Summit, an
annual gathering of religious and conservative activists, that
Obama had led a "reckless expansion of federal power" and waged
economic class warfare.
Declaring himself "a values voter, too," Ryan mocked
Democrats for their convention fight over the mention of God in
the platform and questioned claims by Obama that "we're all in
this together."
"How hollow it sounds coming from a politician who has never
once lifted a hand to defend the most helpless and innocent of
all human beings, the child waiting to be born," Ryan said.
"Giving up any further pretense of moderation on this issue,
and in complete disregard of millions of pro-life Democrats,
President Obama has chosen to pander to the most extreme
elements of his party," he said.
He also attacked the requirements under Obama's federal
healthcare overhaul that Catholic-affiliated institutions,
including hospitals, provide employees with health coverage for
contraceptives.
"Never mind your own conscience, they were basically told,
from now on you're going to do things the government's way,"
Ryan said, repeating Republican calls for a repeal of the
healthcare law.
Abortion and other social issues largely have taken a
backseat so far in a White House campaign focused on the economy
but Ryan's speech was an appeal to the Republican's conservative
base.
With so few undecided voters left in the race, both parties
are trying to fire up their base to turn out to vote on Election
Day on Nov. 6.
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, a former head
of a private equity firm, has made the struggling economic
recovery the centerpiece of his campaign.
Ryan was chosen as Romney's No. 2 in part because of his
appeal to conservatives, who have been slow to warm to Romney
but favor Ryan for a budget plan that severely slashes
government spending and would overhaul Medicare, the retirement
plan for seniors.
'BOGUS RHETORIC'
At his Values Voters appearance, Ryan did not focus on the
details of his budget but ridiculed Obama's claims that his
economic approach was fairer than that of Republicans.
"Here we are, after four years of economic stewardship under
these self-proclaimed advocates of the poor, and what do they
have to show for it? More people in poverty, and less upward
mobility wherever you look," Ryan said.
"After four years of dividing people up with the bogus
rhetoric of class warfare, just about every segment of society
is worse off."
Ryan also expanded on Romney's recent attacks on Obama's
leadership in the Middle East, saying equivocation and mixed
signals from the administration had made the region's extremists
even bolder.
"Amid all these threats and dangers, what we do not see is
steady, consistent American leadership," Ryan said, calling
Obama's policy toward Israel "indifference bordering on
contempt."
Obama campaign spokesman Danny Kanner said Ryan's speech
amounted to "a series of over-the-top, dishonest attacks against
the president that once again reminded voters that he's just not
ready for prime time."
But many of those in the audience, who cheered Ryan and
shouted down protesters who interrupted his speech twice, said
they were more enthusiastic about the election with the addition
of Ryan to the ticket.
"People were a little worried about Romney because we were
uncertain of where he stands," said Jason Handcock, director of
Crossroads Pro-Life, an anti-abortion rights group. "But I
really like the Romney-Ryan ticket. Paul Ryan is a good
conservative."
Ryan defended Romney against charges that he is stiff and
aloof, but acknowledged that he and others had told him to talk
more about himself.
"Mitt Romney is the type we've all run into in our own
communities, the man who's there right away when there's need,
but never first in line when praise and credit are being handed
out," Ryan said. "He's a modest man with a charitable heart, a
doer and a promise-keeper."