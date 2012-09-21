By Andy Sullivan
| Sept 21
Sept 21 Republican vice presidential candidate
Paul Ryan received a chilly reception from a seniors' group on
Friday as he argued that popular health and pension programs for
U.S. retirees need to be overhauled to ensure their stability.
Members of the retiree group AARP booed and heckled Ryan as
he laid out the Republican ticket's case for repealing President
Barack Obama's healthcare law and partially privatizing the
Medicare health plan.
"I had a feeling there would be mixed reactions," Ryan told
the crowd.
The event in New Orleans underscored the gamble that
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney took on when he
picked Ryan as his running mate in August.
And, it came during a tough week for the Romney campaign
which has struggled to explain comments the presidential
candidate made denigrating people who receive government
benefits or pay no federal income taxes - a group that includes
those who receive Social Security and Medicare.
As chairman of the House of Representatives Budget
Committee, Ryan has led the Republican charge to gradually
change Medicare's guarantee of universal coverage into a subsidy
that would allow retirees to buy coverage on the private market
if they wish.
Ryan and other Republicans argue that private competition is
the best way to rein in spiraling health costs, while Obama's
Democrats say that approach would force retirees to pay more of
their health bills themselves.
"I don't consider this approach bold or particularly
courageous. I just think it's a bad idea," Obama told the AARP
group less than an hour before Ryan spoke.
So far, Obama seems to be winning the argument. Voters in
the 12 most competitive states say they have more faith in Obama
than Romney to address Medicare's challenges by a margin of 50
percent to 44 percent, according to a USA Today/Gallup poll.
People over age 65 are more likely to participate in
elections than younger groups, and in recent elections they have
become one of the most reliably Republican voting blocs. But
Romney's 20-point edge among this group has eroded over the past
several weeks to the point where the two candidates are
effectively tied, according to Reuters/IPSOS polling data.
Still, Obama's landmark 2010 healthcare overhaul has not
been popular. Romney and Ryan argue that it could weaken
traditional Medicare by squeezing payments to doctors and
hospitals, narrowing retirees' treatment options.
Ryan pointed out that Congress has postponed cuts to doctors
and hospitals every year since they were passed into law in
1997, and questioned whether the advisory board put in place by
Obama's law would have better success.
"Top down bureaucratic cuts to Medicare just don't work.
Providers stop providing care - that's what happens," he said.
BOOING, HECKLING, STONY SILENCE
That argument did not appear to sit well with many in the
audience, who booed at several points when Ryan vowed to repeal
the law and argued that it would hurt seniors.
Audience members also heckled Ryan over the course of the
speech, much of which was met with stony silence. The opposition
was not universal, however, as applause mixed in with the boos
for much of his appearance.
AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired
Persons, claims 37 million members and is regarded as one of the
most powerful lobbying forces in Washington. It resisted cuts to
Social Security and Medicare during budget negotiations and
angered many Republicans by working to pass Obama's healthcare
law.
Obama appeared to get a friendlier reception from the crowd
when he argued that the new law has helped seniors by reducing
their out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs and expanding
preventive care options. He pointed out that the Medicare
savings in his law extended the program's anticipated solvency
by several years.
"Given the conversations that have been out there in the
political arena lately, I want to emphasize Medicare and Social
Security are not handouts," Obama said. "You've paid into these
programs your whole life, you've earned them."
Romney's secretly recorded comments that seemed to write off
half the electorate as 'victims,' prompted some Republican
commentators to call for an overhaul of the Romney campaign.
Romney's wife, Ann, said they were not helping the cause.
"Stop it. This is hard. You want to try it? Get in the
ring," she said on an Iowa radio station late Thursday.