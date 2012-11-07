* Failed candidate likely to play leading role in fiscal
debate
* Wisconsin voters re-elect Ryan to Congress
* Place in Congress presents promise and peril
By Samuel P. Jacobs
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 Paul Ryan may have taken a
punch. But Tuesday night was far from a definitive blow for Mitt
Romney's hard-driving presidential running mate, a veteran of
Congress who according to one admirer is "just getting started."
History hasn't been kind to losing vice presidential
candidates. Only two have gone on to become presidents
themselves. The last two failed running mates were Sarah Palin
and John Edwards - one went on to a reality television show, the
other's personal life turned out to be fit for a soap opera.
No one expects Ryan to have a similar fate. In fact, Ryan
actually won when the dust settled. Still only 42, he was easily
reelected by voters in his southern Wisconsin district to
represent them in Congress for the eighth time.
Ryan returns to the House of Representatives a larger
figure. And even if 2016 feels distant right now, he will be
quickly and insistently prodded about his own presidential
ambitions.
BACK TO WASHINGTON, STATURE ENHANCED
When Romney picked him as his running mate in August, Ryan
was already a leading member of Congress and a darling of
conservative columnists and activists in Washington for his
fiscal conservatism. The presidential race introduced him to
thousands of voters, hundreds of state leaders, and the party's
most generous donors.
His re-entry into daily politics in Washington comes as
Congress enters a furious period of negotiations over averting a
"fiscal cliff" - a series of expiring tax cuts and pending
spending cuts that could push the United States back into
recession if Congress cannot reach a deal by Jan. 1.
Now, Ryan's status as House Budget committee chairman will
be joined with a new political celebrity, giving the author of
the Republicans' fiscal plans an even greater hand in directing
the debate.
At the time of his selection by Romney, Ryan was a familiar
figure to only 35 percent of people, according to a
Reuters/Ipsos poll. Today, he is a household name.
Ryan's supporters say the campaign enhanced Ryan's stature.
Speaking days before the election, Representative Sean Duffy
recalled a warm reception from Democrats when Ryan returned to
the chamber's floor this fall.
They say that the campaign reinforced a reputation for
truth-telling and open-mindedness, pointing to his speech on
Medicare at a convention for the AARP, a lobbying group for
older Americans which has backed Obama administration proposals,
as a sign of his political courage.
For Democrats and independents, it may be difficult to see
Ryan outside the strongly partisan light that a presidential
campaign inevitably shines on politicians.
Ryan's acceptance speech at the Republican National
Convention in August, for instance, left liberals irate.
Renowned among conservatives for intellectual honesty, critics
said Ryan served up political fiction.
"I can't think of a single bipartisan thing he's ever done,"
said Representative Barney Frank, a Massachusetts Democrat.
LEADER OF HIS GENERATION
Ryan had been known as a Republican "young gun" and the
campaign cemented his reputation as a leader of his generation
in the party.
Romney's loss is bound to provoke soul-searching among
Republicans who lost a presidential election despite Obama's
vulnerability amid a weak economy. In theory, Ryan is positioned
like few other leaders to step into the void.
Yet his place in Congress could prove as much a stumbling
block as a platform. It may be difficult for Ryan to assume the
leadership of a party that so often bristles with mistrust of
Washington's influence.
That may not stop some Republicans from praising Ryan as
revolutionary, as Ohio Governor John Kasich did at a recent
rally for the losing campaign.
"I've been referring to Paul Ryan as the Paul Revere of the
next generation," Kasich said, referring to the American
Revolutionary War hero who warned Colonial forces of impending
threats from the British.
"I'll tell you he's just getting started," he added.
Whatever he does in the longer term, Ryan may be found
sitting extremely quietly in a tree in Wisconsin some time in
the coming weeks.
Since last Christmas when he bought his daughter Liza a
Remington rifle, the congressman has been preparing to take his
oldest child, now 10, on her first deer hunt.
In Green Bay, Wisconsin last week, Ryan told a warehouse
full of supporters that he couldn't wait to sit in a deer stand,
knowing that Mitt Romney would be inaugurated as president of
the United States in January.
After Tuesday's vote, he won't have that to relish. But he
still has some hunting to do.