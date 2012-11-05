By Samuel P. Jacobs
| CASTLE ROCK, Colorado
CASTLE ROCK, Colorado Nov 4 In a telephone call
with evangelical voters Sunday night, U.S. Republican vice
presidential candidate Paul Ryan told potential voters that
President Barack Obama's path for the United States compromises
Judeo-Christian values.
The comment came during the final sprint for the U.S.
election on Tuesday.
Speaking to the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a leading group
of Christian conservatives, Ryan attacked Obama's vision in
stark terms.
In the campaign's last week, Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney and Ryan, his running mate, have argued
that if elected, they would end partisan divisiveness and work
with Democrats to find solutions in Washington.
"It's a dangerous path," Ryan said of Obama's plan for the
United States. "It's a path that grows government, restricts
freedom and liberty, and compromises those values, those
Judeo-Christian, Western civilization values that made us such a
great and exceptional nation in the first place."
Routinely on the stump, Ryan says that the president's
policies, particularly his 2010 healthcare restructuring, also
known as "Obamacare," curb religious freedom.
"He was talking about issues like religious liberty and
'Obamacare' - topics he has mentioned frequently during the
campaign," said Romney campaign spokesman Michael Steel.
In the phone call on Sunday, Ryan discussed the importance
of his Roman Catholic faith in his life.
After a weekend of cross-country barnstorming, Ryan
concludes the campaign in his home state of Wisconsin with a
late-night rally in Milwaukee on Monday.