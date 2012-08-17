WASHINGTON Aug 17 Republican vice presidential
candidate Paul Ryan on Friday released his 2010 and 2011 tax
returns, backing up his running mate in a fight with Democrats
who have called for Mitt Romney to be more transparent about his
personal finances.
Ryan and his wife, Janna, paid an effective tax rate of 20
percent last year. They paid $64,764 in total federal tax on
adjusted gross income of $323,416 in 2011, when they filed an
amended return. Their effective 2010 rate was about 16 percent.
Ryan's release of his most recent two years of tax returns
was an attempt to back up Romney's position that giving out two
years of tax information was enough.
Romney, who has released his 2010 return and an estimate for
2011, has come under fire for not making public details of his
prior income taxes. Earlier this week he said he paid at least a
13 percent tax rate every year for the past 10 years.
In January, Romney released information showing he had paid
an effective tax rate of 13.9 percent in 2010, mostly from
capital gains on investments. The top tax rate for wages is 35
percent, while capital gains are taxed at a lower rate.
Romney's campaign posted the Ryans' returns on its website.
"It's time to focus on the real issues in this campaign -
turning around the economy and getting America back to work
again," the campaign said.
Romney has drawn criticism from Democrats who say
presidential candidates typically release financial information
going back many years.
President Barack Obama's re-election campaign said on Friday
that if Romney releases five years of tax returns, it would not
press the former private equity executive to release more - a
proposal quickly rejected by Romney's campaign.
Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, is one of the
richest men ever to run for U.S. president. He has an estimated
net worth of up to $250 million.
Obama's re-election campaign and its Democratic allies have
featured Romney's wealth and refusal to release more tax returns
in ads painting him as out of touch with the majority of voters.
Polls show the strategy is working. Independent voters in
swing states have a lower opinion of Romney after hearing about
his business record and personal finances.