* Storm's impact could dampen voter turnout
* Sandy gave Obama electoral advantage - Republicans
By Andy Sullivan and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 The devastating storm that
slammed into the U.S. East Coast last week could send winds of
uncertainty through Tuesday's presidential election, narrowing
an already close contest and casting doubt on the legitimacy of
the outcome.
Though superstorm Sandy is unlikely to determine whether
President Barack Obama or Republican Mitt Romney wins the White
House, experts said it could expose flaws in how the United
States conducts elections, leading to protracted legal wrangling
and lingering bitterness in a country already fractured along
partisan lines.
In a worst-case scenario, the storm disruption could cause
Obama to lose the popular vote and still win re-election,
stirring up vitriolic memories of the contested 2000 battle that
allowed Republican George W. Bush to triumph over Democrat Al
Gore.
Last-minute changes imposed by election officials also could
further arm campaign lawyers looking to challenge the result.
At minimum, low turnout would add another wild card to an
election projected to be among the closest in U.S. history.
Voting could be an afterthought for hundreds of thousands of
people still struggling with power outages, fuel shortages and
plummeting temperatures.
"It's a possibility that we'll see significant drops in
turnout in some of these densely populated areas," said George
Mason University professor Michael MacDonald, a voter turnout
expert.
"The effects could be quite dramatic in terms of the popular
vote," he said.
ONE MORE HEADACHE
Tuesday's election presents yet another headache for local
officials in New York and New Jersey, which were hardest hit by
the storm. Rescue workers are still recovering bodies, 1.9
million homes and businesses have no power, and tens of
thousands of people are without heat as temperatures dip near
freezing.
Sandy, one of the most damaging storms to hit the United
States, hammered the region with 80-mile-per-hour (129-kph)
winds, while walls of water overran seaside communities. At
least 113 people in the United States and Canada died.
Election authorities now face unprecedented challenges. In
New York City, 143,000 voters have been assigned new polling
stations. New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Sunday called the
city's elections board "dysfunctional" and warned that it needs
to clearly communicate changes to poll workers.
In New Jersey, where 25 percent of homes and businesses have
no power, officials are allowing displaced voters to cast their
ballots by email. In battered Monmouth County, officials are
spreading the word about new polling locations in at least 29
towns and setting aside paper ballots to use if electronic
voting machines fail.
"Whatever it takes, Asbury Park is voting," City Manager
Terence Reidy said.
Legal experts said the late changes, however
well-intentioned, may give the losing candidate a basis to
challenge results.
"The devil is in the details and no doubt these new rules
will be fertile ground for those who choose to challenge the
results in the election." said Angelo Genova, a New Jersey
election law expert who represents Democratic candidates in this
election.
The post-Sandy chaos also could expose flaws in the arcane
electoral college system the United States uses to elect
presidents.
Candidates are not required to win the popular vote
nationwide, but they must amass a majority of the 538 "electoral
votes" that are awarded to each state based on population. The
system was set up when the United States was founded, as a
compromise between slave states and free states.
Usually the electoral college winner also wins the popular
vote. But in two elections - 1876 and 2000 - the results
diverged, creating historic controversies.
This year, Obama is expected to handily win New York, New
Jersey and Connecticut, the states most impacted by the storm.
But his popular vote total could fall by hundreds of thousands
if large numbers of storm-hit voters in Democratic areas are
unable to participate. Conceivably, Obama could win the White
House while losing the popular vote.
Several experts said they consider that outcome unlikely.
"You'll see lower turnout, yes, but it's not going to change
the outcome of the election," said Hunter College
political-science professor Jamie Chandler, who predicts Obama
will win by at least 1 million votes.
If Obama carries the popular vote by a narrow margin, it
could have implications on his ability to govern effectively,
according to Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the liberal Center
for American Progress.
"The more Obama has a solid popular margin the better his
victory," he said.
On Sunday, several Republicans said the storm gave Obama an
advantage in the campaign's final week by shifting public
attention away from the sluggish economy and other topics they
hoped to emphasize.
"The hurricane is what broke Romney's momentum," former
Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour said on CNN.
Obama campaign officials said that they are confident the
storm will not interfere with the voting process. But they
intend to have legal experts on standby just in case.
"We're going to have lawyers who are ready to make sure
people can exercise their right to vote. We're going to protect
that as fiercely as we can," Obama senior adviser David Plouffe
said on Friday.