* "I'm here to vote. That's all that matters"
* Paper ballots in the dark
* Chilly wait at unheated voting "supercenter" tent
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Nov 6 Sharon Brown was so determined
to cast her vote that she returned to her flooded home the night
before in order to be within walking distance of her voting
precinct in the Rockaway Park neighborhood on Election Day.
"Living through that storm, watching that water come up, it
really makes you think you have to vote," Brown said on a
near-freezing day at a voting "supercenter" set up in an
unheated tent that included eight voting precincts.
"But I'm alive, my kids are alive, I'm here to vote. That's
all that matters," said Brown, 33, a nurse.
The superstorm Sandy killed at least 113 people in the
United States and Canada, including 40 in New York City, when it
blew through last week, flooding homes and cutting power and
public transportation in much of the region. Even though many
polling places also were knocked out of commission, officials
said they hoped to make the voting process as easy as possible.
But at this location at the far end of the borough of Queens
- one of the areas hit hardest by Sandy - voters faced numerous
problems.
Voting was initially delayed for nearly an hour while poll
workers struggled to get a generator working. Eventually,
residents - many with stories of losing their homes in the
storm, and living without power and heat for days - began
filling out paper ballots in the dark.
When Brown reached the head of the voting line, she was
given bad news - she had come to the wrong location. She
wondered aloud whether she had enough gas in her car to get to
the correct polling place and then back to Brooklyn, where she
has been staying with relatives since Sandy hit.
Brown chose to fill out a ballot by affidavit, an option
mandated on Monday by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, that
allowed her to vote for the presidential race and the statewide
U.S. Senate race but not her local contests.
As others waited to vote, they talked about what they had
lost in the storm and their determination to have their opinions
count. Paul Ciccarello, a retired police officer who lost his
home in Breezy Point - a private enclave in the Rockaways that
was partially flattened by flooding and fire - said it had taken
him more than an hour to get to the polling site.
"I'm 56. I've been voting in every election since I was 18
years old," he said.
Everyone agreed that the voting process required some
determination in the chaos that Sandy left behind.
"I thought this place would he heated. I thought they'd have
coffee and the Red Cross would be here," said Dan Dickensheid, a
61-year-old poll worker who lives nearby and has been without
heat and power for a week. "I got dressed in the dark, I walked
here in the dark... it's freezing."
By mid-morning, the situation had improved. A steady stream
of voters was directed to tables labeled with the names of
neighborhoods. Poll workers had set up a table with coffee from
Dunkin' Donuts and people were waiting to see if there was truth
to the rumors that federal disaster officials would be
delivering portable toilets.