* Sunday's turnout appears short of expectations
* Organizers say goal is for peaceful demonstrations
* Some banks in Charlotte to close for week
By Colleen Jenkins and Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 2 The big protests that
were planned outside the Republican National Convention last
week in Tampa, Florida, never really materialized, doused in
part by a tropical storm. But activists say they expect a
stronger showing this week, when Democrats gather for their
nominating convention in Charlotte.
If Sunday's march in Charlotte was any gauge, those
predictions might fizzle. Police said about 800 to 1,000
demonstrators paraded through the city, far less than the
thousands some had predicted would gather to protest everything
from big banks to the deportation of immigrants.
The 80-plus groups that make up the Coalition to March on
Wall Street South held a 3-mile (5-km) march on Sunday aimed at
putting a spotlight on Charlotte as the United States'
second-largest financial center, behind New York.
Activists stopped in front of the headquarters of Bank of
America and utility Duke Energy to speak out
against what they see as a range of injustices, including
foreclosures and high student loan debt.
Organizers had expected several thousand people to
participate, including some coalition members who were involved
in much smaller protests last week in Tampa, during the
convention where Republicans nominated Mitt Romney for
president.
On Sunday, demonstrators carrying signs and bottled water
gathered on a hot, humid day as organizers said they were not
disappointed by the smaller-than-expected crowd.
"We are happy with the turnout," said Bryan Perlmutter, 21,
a North Carolina college student who has helped organize the
event. "We are here to raise up the demands of the people."
Captain Jeff Estes of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said
the event went smoothly, with only one arrest as the march was
winding down.
"This is the Constitution in practice," he said. "People
were out here exercising their free speech."
During one stretch of the march, a famous bystander grabbed
as much attention as the protesters. Walking back to his hotel
from preaching at a church, civil rights advocate Reverend Jesse
Jackson stopped for photos with spectators and to talk with
reporters.
The protest organizers are seeking to distinguish their
efforts from those of the anarchist movement, which in recent
years has destroyed property and tried to disrupt activities at
major political and government events.
The FBI warned of possible action by anarchists in Tampa
last week, but the protests there were small, peaceful and
overwhelmed by the thousands of security officers.
The demonstration in Charlotte on Sunday was intended to be
nonviolent and family friendly, said Ben Carroll, a volunteer
organizer.
Representatives of Bank of America and Wells Fargo,
which has its eastern hub in the city, say the banks have plans
in place to minimize disruptions to their operations during the
Democratic convention, which is expected to draw about 35,000
people to North Carolina's largest city.
Both banks are closing some branches for the week near the
convention sites in Charlotte, and employees will work from
alternate bank locations or from home.
Bank of America has 15,000 employees in the Charlotte area,
and Wells Fargo about 20,500.
BEEFED-UP SECURITY
Unlike Tampa, Charlotte officials have to contend with the
sitting president coming to town, as well as key convention
events being held at two venues instead of one.
The convention starts on Tuesday at Time Warner Cable
Arena, which seats about 20,000. On Thursday, when President
Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will speak, the
convention will move outdoors, to the nearly 74,000-seat Bank of
America Stadium about a mile (1.5 km) away.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will nearly
double the size of its force of 1,760 officers by bringing in
law enforcement from other jurisdictions to help with security
during the convention, Mayor Anthony Foxx said.
Several hundred members of the state's National Guard will
support the security effort, and about 2,000 more will be
available to assist with security if necessary, said Guard
spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver.
Charlotte received a $50 million federal grant to help cover
security costs. Also assisting police is a new local law that
allows the city manager to declare a large-scale gathering an
"extraordinary event" and lets law enforcement set up security
boundaries and limit what can be brought into the event zone.
The ordinance includes a long list of items that are
prohibited, including hammers, paint guns, water guns, gas masks
worn with the intent to obstruct police and backpacks used to
conceal weapons.
Not everyone carrying a backpack will be automatically
searched, but officers will stop people who appear to be up to
trouble, said police department attorney Mark Newbold.
"We did not suspend the Fourth Amendment," Newbold said,
referring to the constitutional protection against unreasonable
searches. "I think a good, lively demonstration is great. We're
just hoping it doesn't get out of hand."
'FREE SPEECH' ZONES CRITICIZED
Charlotte set up a designated parade route and speakers
platform as "free speech" areas for activists to express their
opinions during the Democratic convention. The city hosted a
lottery to assign time slots for speaking and marches.
The range of protest issues is broad, with activists
expected to travel from across North Carolina and other states
to push for fewer restrictions on marijuana, separation of
church and state, marriage and religious liberties and causes
affecting senior citizens and immigrants.
Protesters have criticized the speakers' platform, which is
about six-tenths of a mile (1 km) from Time Warner Cable Arena,
as being too far from the main convention activities to be
effective. Organizer Carroll described the designated parade
route as "a tour of parking lots and abandoned lots."
"It will make it difficult or impossible for bankers or any
(Democratic) delegates to actually hear the complaints," he
said.
Tampa officials quickly learned that protesters were loath
to stay within the city-established spots but tended to comply
with police orders as long as they got time to make their case
in front of television cameras before being asked to move along.
The strategy proved effective: Tampa authorities said on
Friday they arrested only two protesters during the Republican
convention. One man had an 18-inch (45-cm) machete strapped to
his leg, and the other violated the city's event ordinance by
refusing to remove a bandanna that concealed his face, said
police spokeswoman Laura McElroy.
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn's advice for Charlotte officials?
Be flexible.
"You really have to be fluid and nimble," he said. "If you
take a rigid approach to this, that's when you're going to have
a problem."