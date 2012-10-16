* Warren's opponent Scott Brown has second-largest take
CHICAGO, Oct 15 Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic
hopeful in a hotly contested Massachusetts U.S. Senate race, was
the top fundraiser among Senate candidates in the third quarter
with $12.1 million, according to reports from candidates on
Monday.
Monday was the deadline for political campaigns to file
their fund-raising reports with the Federal Election Commission
for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Warren is in a tight race with Republican incumbent Senator
Scott Brown, one of just over a dozen contests that will decide
whether Democrats keep majority Senate control. Republicans need
a net gain of at least four seats to take the majority.
Warren easily outraised Brown, but fell short of a spot in
the money-raising record books.
"It's definitely a large quarterly total and puts her in the
top tier," said Bob Biersack, a senior fellow at the Center for
Responsive Politics. "But it's not unprecedented."
The quarterly record, Biersack said, belongs to Linda
McMahon, the former professional wrestling company executive and
two-time Republican candidate for Senate in Connecticut. In
2010, McMahon raised $20 million in the third quarter - much of
it her own money - only to lose to Richard Blumenthal.
Warren's opponent Brown had the second-largest haul among
those surveyed by Reuters, bringing in nearly $7.5 million in
the quarter, according to his campaign. Warren has had a narrow
lead in most recent polls.
In another high-profile race, Missouri Republican Todd Akin,
who was spurned by his own party after his controversial remarks
about "legitimate rape," did not give a fundraising figure. Many
major Republican donors withdrew their support for Akin after
the remarks, and his spokesman said that Akin would not be
releasing his fundraising report on Monday.
Akin's opponent Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill reported
earlier this month that she had raised $5.8 million in the
quarter. McCaskill has led in polls since the Akin gaffe.
The two contenders in the Senate race in Virginia, another
closely watched fight, also garnered large amounts with Tim
Kaine, a former governor and Democratic party chair, raising
$4.5 million. His Republican rival, former governor and Senator
George Allen, raised nearly $3.5 million, according to
campaigns. Kaine has a slight lead in polls although the race is
expected to remain tight.
Wisconsin Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who would
be the first openly gay U.S. Senator if she wins, raised $4.6
million in the quarter, more than double the $2.2 million raised
by her Republican opponent, former Governor Tommy Thompson.
Thompson led polls immediately after his Republican primary
victory but has fallen behind slightly of late.
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, who is waging a spirited race
against incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, raised $4.5
million in the quarter, according to his campaign. Brown's
campaign said his fundraising total would not be released on
Monday. Brown has led by single digits but some recent polls
have shown a closer race.
COSTLY CONTESTS
Indiana Tea Party favorite and Republican nominee for the
Senate, State Treasurer Richard Mourdock, raised $3 million in
the third quarter, double the $1.5 million raised by Democratic
Congressman Joe Donnelly. Mourdock ousted longtime Indiana
Senator Richard Lugar in the Republican primary and the bitter
feelings from that race have left some voters disenchanted and
polls showing a tight race.
In Florida, Republican Congressman Connie Mack, the son of a
former U.S. senator from Florida, reported raising $2.7 million
in the quarter, while incumbent Senator Bill Nelson, reported
raising $2.3 million. Nelson has been leading by single digits
in most polls.
In Nebraska, Republican Deb Fischer reported raising $2.4
million in the third quarter, while Democratic former governor
and Senator Bob Kerrey reported raising $1.7 million. Fischer
came from behind to win the Republican primary and is leading in
the polls, giving Republicans a good chance of gaining a seat.
Pennsylvania Republican challenger Bob Smith slightly
outraised incumbent Senator Bob Casey with their campaigns
reporting $1.6 million and $1.5 million raised in the quarter.
Smith has narrowed Casey's lead in recent polls.
In Connecticut, Chris Murphy, the Democratic congressman
facing McMahon in this year's Senate race, raised nearly $2.9
million, according to his campaign. McMahon is mainly
self-financed and has been very close to Murphy in surveys
conducted in a typically Democratic state.
Nevada Senator Dean Heller, the Republican appointed to fill
out the term of an incumbent who resigned, reported raising $1.6
million, about the same as the $1.65 million raised by his
opponent, Congresswoman Shelley Berkley. Heller has held a
narrow lead in most polls.
Another endangered incumbent is Montana Democratic Senator
Jon Tester, who announced he raised $2.3 million in the quarter
compared with $2.4 million for his opponent, Republican
Congressman Denny Rehberg. The race has been tight all year in
the polls.
In another close race in the West, Democratic candidate
Richard Carmona, a former Surgeon General, topped his Republican
opponent Congressman Jeff Flake in fundraising. Carmona received
$2.2 million in the quarter compared to $1.3 million for Flake,
who was the favorite but has been even or behind in some polls.
A state where Republicans hope to pick up a seat is North
Dakota. Republican candidate Congressman Rick Berg reported
raising $1.57 million and Democrat Heidi Heitkamp reported $1.6
million. There have been few polls in the sparsely populated
state but those taken show a dead heat.
The completed filings, which will not be made public until
later this month, provide a glimpse of the fundraising efforts
of candidates before the final reporting date of Oct. 25.
