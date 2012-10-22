Oct 22 Republican U.S. Senate candidates in
tight races in Indiana and Arizona have begun featuring
endorsements from Mitt Romney following the Republican
presidential candidate's rise in the polls, campaigns said.
Indiana Senate candidate Richard Mourdock on Monday launched
a television and radio ad statewide that features Romney
endorsing the conservative state treasurer in a tight race
against Democratic congressman Joe Donnelly.
"This fall, I'm supporting Richard Mourdock for Senate,"
Romney says in the ad. "As Senator, Richard will be the 51st
vote to repeal and replace government-run healthcare."
Republicans need a net gain of four seats to take the
majority in the U.S. Senate from Democrats, or three seats if
Romney is elected president. Romney has said that if elected he
would ask Congress to repeal President Barack Obama's health
care law.
In Arizona, Romney did a 52-second autodial call on behalf
of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Flake that went out on
Saturday, saying "the stakes could not be higher for Jeff's
election." Flake faces a surprisingly strong campaign from
Democratic candidate Richard Carmona, a former surgeon general.
The Romney call went out to Republicans statewide, plus a
chunk of Democrats and independents, the Flake campaign said.
Flake's campaign said the Romney spot will help drive
efforts to get out the vote in Arizona.
Both Mourdock and Flake are strong conservatives struggling
to put some distance between themselves and Democratic
opponents. Until now, most U.S. Senate candidates had kept
Romney at arms length because he had trailed Obama in national
polls for months.
But Romney has made gains since the first presidential
debate on Oct. 3. Both Indiana and Arizona lean toward Romney in
the presidential race, according to recent polls.
