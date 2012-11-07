* Democrats score wins in Massachusetts, Indiana
* Both parties seen fighting over taxes, spending cuts
* More polarized replacements for moderate Democrats,
Republicans
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 Democrats kept control of the
U.S. Senate on Tuesday night, taking over hotly contested
Republican seats in Massachusetts and Indiana while holding on
to most of those they already had, including in Virginia and
Missouri.
While the result was no surprise, Republicans had given
themselves an even chance of winning a majority, so the night
represented a disappointment for them and was in part the
self-inflicted result of internal battles waged in the party.
Had conservative Republican Richard Mourdock not defeated
veteran moderate Richard Lugar in Indiana's primary, for
example, that seat might have stayed in Republican hands instead
of being won by Democrat Joe Donnelly on Tuesday.
Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, who also won on Tuesday,
had been considered a vulnerable Democrat until conservative
Todd Akin won the state's primary.
Akin and Mourdock stumbled badly with remarks about abortion
that were interpreted as unsympathetic to rape victims.
The election left the Senate somewhat more polarized, with
fewer moderates generally, more conservatives among the
Republicans and more liberals among the Democrats.
Republicans remained firmly in control of the House of
Representatives, ensuring that Congress still faces a deep
partisan divide as it turns to the year-end "fiscal cliff" that
threatens to crush U.S. economic growth.
With President Barack Obama retaining the White House, the
status quo result portends more partisan gridlock.
"That means the same dynamic. That means the same people who
couldn't figure out how to cut deals for the past three years,"
said Ethan Siegel, an analyst who tracks Washington politics for
institutional investors.
In the Senate, the most significant turnover victory for
Republicans came in Nebraska, where conservative candidate Deb
Fischer, endorsed by former Republican vice presidential
candidate Sarah Palin, was the projected winner in a race for
the seat of retiring Democrat Ben Nelson.
Democrat Senator Jon Tester in Montana was still locked in a
close race with Republican Representative Denny Rehnberg early
on Wednesday. If Democrats pick up that seat and two others that
were still too close to call early on Wednesday, they would have
54 seats, plus the expected support of two independents. They
currently control 53 seats in the 100-seat chamber.
Two victories underscored the Senate's shift away from
moderates who are more able to find common ground.
Elizabeth Warren, the winner over moderate Senator Scott
Brown in Massachusetts, is a consumer a ctivist a nd Harvard Law
School professor re viled b y Wall Street. In a victory speech,
she vowed to "hold the big guys accountable."
"To all the seniors who deserve to retire with the security
they earned, we're going to make sure your Social Security
benefits are protected and that millionaires and billionaires
pay their fair share," Warren old supporters.
In Texas, the seat of a retiring Republican, Kay Bailey
Hutchison, was filled in an easy victory by Republican Ted Cruz,
a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement.
As Congress starts this week on finding a way to deal with
the year-end expiration of Bush-era tax cuts and the launch of
automatic spending cuts, the results point to a continued bitter
divide.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner said voters wanted to
continue Republicans' agenda, but pledged to work "with any
willing partner."
"With this vote, the American people also made clear there's
no mandate for raising tax rates," Boehner told party activists
in Washington.
With Obama's re-election and the Democratic Party retaining
a m ajority in the Senate, Democrats are seen as emboldened to
push their plan for tax fairness - cutting budget deficits by
asking wealthy Americans to pay higher tax rates, while
extending lower rates for the middle class.
But less than two months remain before tax cuts enacted
under President George W. Bush expire on Dec. 31, thrusting
higher rates on all Americans. Two days later, $109 billion in
across-the-board spending cuts begin to bite. If unchecked by
Congress, the fiscal cliff would suck some $600 billion out of
the U.S. economy next year.
The top Senate Democrat, Harry Reid, called for Democrats
and Republicans to work together, but still managed to get a dig
in on his opposition.
"The strategy of obstruction, gridlock and delay was soundly
rejected by the American people. Now, they are looking to us for
solutions," Reid said in a statement.
DEMOCRATS TAKE OHIO, FLORIDA AND CONNECTICUT
Two of Tuesday's biggest wins for Senate Democrats came from
gifts of incendiary remarks on rape and abortion from
conservative Tea Party Republican candidates in Missouri and
Indiana.
McCaskill of Missouri easily defeated Republican
Representative Akin after his comments that women had natural
defenses to avoid pregnancy from "legitimate rape," making
abortions unnecessary in the case of rape.
He resisted Republican calls for him to step aside.
In Indiana, Mourdock, the state treasurer, stirred
controversy when he said that pregnancy as a result of rape
could be "something that God intended." He lost in an upset to
Donnelly, a conservative Democratic congressman.
The Democratic Senate will "take its lead from the White
House" on top legislative priorities, a senior Democratic aide
said.
The aide added that beyond attempting fiscal measures, such
as major tax reforms and long-term spending reductions, the
Senate in 2013 is likely to try to advance the Obama jobs bill
he unsuccessfully floated during his first term. It is aimed at
creating construction jobs through infrastructure repairs and
providing states and local governments more funds for hiring
teachers, firefighters and police.
Add in a possible Democratic bill to reform U.S. immigration
law - a top priority of Hispanic voters and unions - and "you
pretty much have a 2013 (legislative) agenda," the aide said.