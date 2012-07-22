AURORA, Co., July 22 President Barack Obama's
re-election team, maintaining an unofficial time-out on
full-scale campaigning following a deadly shooting at a movie
theater, said on Sunday it will keep its advertisements off the
airwaves in Colorado for the rest of the week.
Obama and his Republican rival Mitt Romney both set aside
the previously harsh tone of the Nov. 6 election campaign to
speak soothingly to the nation on Friday, after the shooting
rampage that killed 12 at a midnight movie screening outside
Denver.
That prompted speculation about whether the tragedy may have
a lasting impact in terms of softening what is widely seen as
one of the nastiest election fights in recent memory.
Obama campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the ads would be
kept off the airwaves in Colorado until the end of this week,
but was unclear for how much longer the Obama re-election team
would keep its activities throttled back.
"Just like everybody, we're taking this day-by-day. It is
too early to say, on the specific policy issues, what that will
mean," Psaki told reporters traveling with Obama.
Obama was visiting victims and families of the Friday night
shooting and will make a short statement to the press later on
Sunday before traveling to San Francisco, where he will begin a
scheduled 3-day swing of fundraising and official events.
But he has canceled a grassroots rally in Portland, Oregon
on Tuesday, in part out of respect to victims of the shooting,
Psaki said. Those grassroots events tend to be raucous and
highly partisan, and cancelling it was seen as the right thing
to do, given the nature of the tragedy, she said.
The second reason was that resources involved in staffing a
presidential visit, including Secret Service teams to protect
Obama and move him around, had to be diverted to Colorado on
short notice to allow him to pay his respects.
(Reporting By Alister Bull; editing by Todd Eastham)