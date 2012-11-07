* Record number of tweets for political event
* Twitter became "a nationwide caucus"
* Set to play even bigger role
By Sam Youngman
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 President Barack Obama called
it - in less than 140 characters.
Around 11:15 pm EST (4:15 am GMT), just as the networks were
beginning to call the race in his favor, Obama took to Twitter
to proclaim himself the winner over Republican candidate Mitt
Romney.
"This happened because of you. Thank you," Obama tweeted.
That the president would take his message to Twitter before
taking the stage in Chicago underscored the tremendous role
social media platforms like Twitter played in the 2012 election.
Minutes later, with the race called in his favor, Obama
tweeted again.
"We're all in this together. That's how we campaigned, and
that's who we are. Thank you. -bo."
Through the course of a long and bitter presidential
campaign, Twitter often served as the new first rough draft of
history.
Top campaign aides used the Internet tool to snipe at each
other, the candidates used it to get out their messages and
political reporters used it to inform and entertain.
On Election Night, the tweets were flowing.
By 10 p.m. EST, with the race still up for grabs, Twitter
announced it had broken records.
There were more than 31 million election-related tweets on
Tuesday night, making Election Night "the most tweeted about
event in U.S. political history," said Twitter spokeswoman
Rachael Horwitz. Between 6 p.m. and midnight EST, there were
more than 23 million tweets.
Horwitz noted the previous record was 10 million, during the
first presidential debate on Oct. 3.
"Twitter brought people closer to almost every aspect of the
election this year," Horwitz said. "From breaking news, to
sharing the experience of watching the debates, to interacting
directly with the candidates, Twitter became a kind of
nationwide caucus."
In the moments following Obama's win, Twitter was in a
frenzy, with a peak of 327,000 tweets a minute.
Another tweet from Obama, one that read: "Four more years"
and showed a picture of him hugging his wife, became the most
retweeted tweet in the history of the site.
'FIRST TWITTER ELECTION'
Love it or hate it, Twitter and its role in politics appears
to be here to stay.
For Rob Johnson, campaign manager for Texas Republican
Governor Rick Perry's failed presidential run, Twitter "changed
the dynamic this cycle and will continue to play a bigger role
in years to come."
"We no longer click refresh on websites or wait for the
paper boy to throw the news on our porch," Johnson said. "We go
to Twitter and learn the facts before others read it."
The 2012 race was the first where Twitter played such an
important role. Top campaign advisers like Romney's Eric
Fehrnstrom and Obama's David Axelrod engaged in Twitter battles
through the year.
With many political reporters and campaign staff on Twitter
and Facebook, social media websites were often the first place
news broke. Some top news stories were kept alive or thrust into
the headlines after becoming hot topics on Twitter.
"It was one heckuva echo chamber," Dante Scala, a political
science professor at the University of New Hampshire, said in an
email.
Johnson said Twitter was the driving force behind some of
the year's biggest political news stories.
"The twitterverse shapes the news and public opinion,"
Johnson said. "The Internet is truly a real and powerful tool in
politics."
In future elections, candidates and their campaign staffs
will have to include social media as another battleground,
Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons said.
"This was the first Twitter election and social media is now
fully a part of our election mechanics," Simmons said. "Going
forward candidates must have an aggressive social media strategy
if they want to win."