U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks at a rally in Orlando, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich faces a lawsuit over his use of "Eye of the Tiger," the theme song to the movie "Rocky III," court documents show.

The claim for copyright infringement, lodged on Monday by Rude Music Inc in an Illinois federal court, relates to Gingrich's use of the song at his political rallies.

Rude Music Inc is owned by Frank Sullivan, who co-wrote the Grammy-award winning song. In addition to Gingrich, the complaint names his campaign, Newt 2012 Inc, and the American Conservative Union, an advocacy organization, as defendents.

The complaint states that the violation it alleges is intentional since Gingrich is "sophisticated and knowledgeable" concerning copyright laws. Rude Music Inc has requested the court to order an end to unauthorized use of the song by the defendents, and to award Rude Music Inc damages.

A Gingrich campaign spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case is Rude Music Inc v Newt 2012 et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, no. 1:12-cv-00640.

