WASHINGTON Oct 10 A new South Carolina law that
generally requires voters to show photo identification does not
discriminate against racial minorities and can go into effect
beginning in 2013, a federal court ruled on Wednesday.
The U.S. District Court three-judge panel said too little
time remains before the Nov. 6 elections for president and other
offices for state officials to implement the law this year.
The U.S. Justice Department opposed the law, arguing it ran
afoul of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark of the U.S.
civil rights movement.