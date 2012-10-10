* Judges' panel rules law isn't racially discriminatory
* Not enough time to implement law this year, judges say
* U.S. Justice Department promises continued monitoring
By David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 A federal court ruled on
Wednesday that South Carolina may not implement a photo ID law
for voters until 2013, in the latest setback for a mainly
Republican effort to establish identification rules in several
states before the Nov. 6 elections.
South Carolina joined Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin as
states with voter ID laws that have been blocked or deferred by
state or federal judges.
A three-judge panel in U.S. District Court in Washington
said unanimously that South Carolina's law would not
discriminate against racial minorities. The U.S. Justice
Department had argued the measure ran afoul of the Voting Rights
Act of 1965, a landmark of the civil rights movement.
But the judges said there was too little time to put the law
into effect this year, and added they might have blocked the law
entirely if South Carolina had not pledged to give wide leeway
to voters who cannot comply.
Republican governors and state lawmakers across the country
pushed many of the laws over the past two years requiring voters
to show a photo ID, but the political fight over the rules has
grown fiercer as Election Day nears.
Proponents say the laws are needed to deter fraud, although
examples of in-person voter impersonation are rare. Democrats
argue the laws are intended to depress turnout among groups that
support them, such as African-Americans.
At a trial in Washington in August, the state said it would
accept at face value any honest excuse from voters without a
photo ID and allow them to vote if they sign an affidavit.
Without that assurance, the law "could have discriminatory
effects and impose material burdens on African-American voters,"
wrote Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
The South Carolina decision is unlikely to have an impact on
the U.S. presidential race, as Republican challenger Mitt Romney
is expected to beat Democratic President Barack Obama easily in
the conservative state.
EVOLUTION IN LAW
Another judge, John Bates, wrote that "an evolutionary
process has produced a law that accomplishes South Carolina's
important objectives while protecting every individual's right
to vote."
He added that such an evolution showed the vital function of
the Voting Rights Act's strict requirements, which the U.S.
Supreme Court could weigh in on soon in a separate case.
Under the Voting Rights Act, certain jurisdictions with a
history of discriminatory election laws, such as South Carolina,
must submit proposed election changes to the Justice Department
or to a federal court for approval.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the state
would take a broad view of what is an excuse for not having an
ID, such as being busy with work. "That's just one of a billion
examples," Wilson told Reuters.
The state always planned to give voters leeway, Wilson said.
"The court forced us to do nothing, actually," he added. "The
court agreed with our position that we were going to interpret
it broadly in favor of the voter."
As of April, about 130,000 registered voters in South
Carolina lacked a photo ID they could use in an election.
The law includes an offer of a free photo ID, available in
each county, another fact the judges cited in clearing the law.
"We want everyone that wants to vote to be able to vote,"
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said in a televised news
conference on Wednesday.
The state offered to drive people to the Department of Motor
Vehicles to get an ID, Haley said, "and out of all the thousands
of people that they claimed we were disenfranchising, 23 people
called us."
MORE MONITORING
The U.S. Justice Department challenged South Carolina's law,
as it did Texas' law, because it said black voters and other
minorities were more likely not to have a photo ID.
The department on Wednesday welcomed the "broad
modifications" the court required to the South Carolina law,
spokeswoman Dena Iverson said in a statement.
If the law goes into effect, the department "intends to
monitor its implementation closely to ensure compliance with the
court's order," Iverson said.
State photo ID requirements that are less strict, such as
laws in Georgia and New Hampshire, have had more success
overcoming legal hurdles.
"Courts are making states demonstrate that these laws will
not disenfranchise people - not looking at it in theory but
looking at it in actual practice," said Jon Greenbaum, chief
counsel for the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
The committee opposed the South Carolina law.
The case is State of South Carolina v. United States of
America and Eric Holder Jr., U.S. District Court, District of
Columbia, No. 1:12-cv-203.