* Devastation that could have been, wasn't
* Residents welcome President Obama's efforts
By Thomas Ferraro
FENWICK ISLAND, Delaware, Nov 1 The usually
tranquil beachfront communities along the Delaware shore were
prepared for the worst from Hurricane Sandy and as luck would
have it, they got something less.
The damage from flooding is limited, compared to what might
have been. The cleanup is ongoing. And relief, in the form of
disaster assistance, is on hand.
People here are grateful to Mother Nature, to local
authorities-and to Barack Obama. Though he did not set foot
here, television made him a presence.
"We saw him on TV and were impressed," said Dave McGee, who
owns the Frog House Restaurant here.
"I think he really wants to help," added his wife, Patty.
A block away, on Oyster Bay Drive, Chuck Garriott
expressed a similar view, praising Obama and New Jersey
Republican Governor Chris Christie for working together on
relief efforts.
"It could sway a lot of votes, it could sway the election,"
said McGee, standing outside his house where rushing water rose
two feet before receding. "It might sway me."
"To have a break from the nastiness of the election cycle is
refreshing," Garriott said. "I think the way Obama is handling
this will help him."
Mary Stevens, who works for neighboring Ocean City,
Maryland, promptly replanted an "Obama" sign in the front lawn
after moving back into her house.
Stevens refused to play pundit on how the hurricane may
impact the election, saying now is the time to focus on the
victims, not politics.
But she took a poke at Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney for having earlier suggested he might abolish the
Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"FEMA is very effective when administered correctly," said
Stevens. "It wasn't under Bush. It is under Obama."
McGee, an independent, and Garriott, a Republican, said
while they still aren't sure who they will vote for in Tuesday's
election, Obama's swift marshalling of relief, from what they
could tell, may help him win a second term.
Others dismissed such a possibility, saying most voters have
made up their minds. Others still said it's too early to know.
"I have no idea," said Robert Logan, a retired salesman and
backer of Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney.
"It is political suicide if you don't step up," said
Garriott, busy clearly out a flood-ravaged garage.
The area got plenty of help from government generally, with
more likely to come, as the President declared the region a
disaster area even before the storm hit, making victims eligible
for aid.
During the evacuation, the National Guard helped secure the
town, which is on a barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean
and Little Assawoman Bay with a year-around population of 379
that reaches 5,000 during the peak of the tourist season.
And many of the residents here have Federal flood insurance.
Barry Kruemmel, a sushi chef, was among those who decided to
stay and ride it out.
"It looks like we all learned a lesson from Katrina: Be
prepared - the local, state and federal government as well as
individuals," said Kruemmel.
Kevin Coyle, a retired Republican state employee, said, "I
expect Obama to stand up and deliver. But I don't think it is
going to make any difference. People have pretty much made up
their mind."
McGee and his wife, Patty, of the Frog House restaurant,
said while they are pleased with Obama's hurricane performance
they remain disappointed in him.
"The economy is killing us and Barack hasn't done anything
about it," McGee said. His wife added, "He said he'd help small
business, but we haven't seen it."
They acknowledged, however, that Obama has had difficulty
working with Republicans in Congress. They also said they were
happy he could step up on his own to confront the hurricane.
"I'm a conservative Republican," said Garriott. "But there
are all sorts of reasons why I would consider voting for the
president."
Not so for John Barthel, a retired federal worker and Romney
supporter. "I'm a Republican. Nothing is going to change my
mind."
(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro. Editing by Fred Barbash and Todd
Eastham)