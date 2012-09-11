* Obama campaign needs unions to help drive voter turnout
* Strike hampers Chicago mayor's ability to fundraise for
Obama
* Romney criticizes teachers for striking
By Eric Johnson
CHICAGO, Sept 11 The Chicago teachers' strike is
putting President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in a bind,
pitting unions loyal to him against officials with ties to the
White House.
The Obama camp needs to be careful not to upset the unions ,
which it needs for campaign funds and to do ground work leading
up to t h e Nov. 6 election, while not alienating independent
voters who are worried about the Democrats being too close to
powerful labor groups.
While not directly involved, Obama is associated in many
minds with local politics in his hometown, where one of his
current cabinet members, Education Secretary Arne Duncan,
formerly oversaw the schools and now endorses the changes that
have angered teachers.
And Mayor Rahm Emanuel is a former Obama chief of staff.
Some 29,000 teachers and support staff are involved in the
strike to protest reforms such as performance evaluations for
teachers and more authority for school principals.
"They should go back to work. I think it's unbelievable,"
said a major Obama donor in the Chicago area, worried about the
effect the strike will have on Obama's image with the
independent voters in swing states he needs to defeat Republican
Mitt Romney.
"Every person I know who is a major donor to the president
is against the strike decision," the donor said.
But the Obama campaign relies on the Democratic legions of
rank-and-file union labor to carry out voter drives in key
battleground states, which may be their best chance to overcome
well-funded Republican attacks over the airwaves.
Obama is expected to handily win Illinois on Election Day,
but he needs union help in closely contested Midwestern states
like Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio, where polls show Romney and
Obama roughly in lock step.
"The unions are a strong part of the Democratic party and
when you alienate the unions then you begin to pull the
Democratic dominance of Chicago apart," said Dick Simpson, a
political science professor at University of Illinois at
Chicago.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday that Obama
was aware of the situation in Chicago.
"(President Obama's) principal concern is for the students
and families who are affected by the situation," Carney said.
"We hope both sides are able to come together to settle this
quickly in the best interest of Chicago's students."
DEMOCRATS HOPE FOR QUICK RESOLUTION
The strike in the nation's third-largest school system is
also a distraction for Chicago Mayor Emanuel from a key
fundraising role for Obama.
Emanuel, Obama's closest aide during his first years in the
White House, last week stepped down as one of several Obama
campaign co-chairs to take up a role raising funds for political
action committees backing Obama and Democrats.
That might take a back seat while he deals with the
teachers' strike, the city's first in a quarter of a century.
"The mayor's first priority is the residents of the city of
Chicago," said Thomas Bowen, d irector of Emanuel's political
action committee. "He is committed to re-electing the president,
but he must focus on his job as mayor right now."
Emanuel skipped a previously scheduled appearance at a
fundraising event for Democratic House of Representative
candidates on Monday due to the strike, Bowen said.
Romney, a former private equity executive, was quick to take
sides. He and fellow Republicans are likely to link the strike
to Obama if it does not end soon.
"Teachers' unions have too often made plain that their
interests conflict with those of our children, and today we are
seeing one of the clearest examples yet," Romney said, in a
statement.
Union representatives and the school district negotiated
throughout Monday but no agreement was reached.
"The Obama campaign and the White House hope Mayor Emanuel
will solve the problem quickly, so it will go away," said Larry
Sabato, a political analyst with the University of Virginia.
"My assumption has been that Rahm Emanuel is going to solve
this. He recognizes that he hasn't just created a problem for
his city, but he's created a problem for his president," he
said.