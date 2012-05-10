(Corrects spelling in paragraph 4 to McGeehee instead of
McGehee)
* "Super PACS can spend money however they see fit" - FEC
* Thwarting of transparency assumed in Citizens United
* No accountability for expected $3 bln in campaign spending
May 10 (Reuters) -
By Marcus Stern, Kristina Cooke and Alexander Cohen
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia December 2011 was a busy
month for supporters of presidential candidate Newt Gingrich.
The former speaker of the House had surged ahead of his
Republican rivals in several polls. Suddenly he was being
barraged by negative TV ads produced by Restore Our Future, a
Super PAC for rival candidate Mitt Romney.
Gingrich did not have the money to retaliate. Individual
donations in federal elections are restricted to $2,500. He
needed his own Super PAC that could receive unlimited
contributions.
Ever since the Supreme Court's 2010 decision in the Citizens
United case paved the way for Super PACS, they have been a
legitimate new tactic for political campaigns. As far as can be
determined, Winning Our Future (WOF), the pro-Gingrich political
action committee, did not do anything impermissible under
campaign finance laws. But a look at its regular reports to the
Federal Election Commission reveals a degree of legerdemain that
appears commonplace in FEC records and makes it difficult for
the public to know who ends up with the record amounts of money
flowing into the political system today.
"Opaque transactions in politics undermine public confidence
in the process," said Meredith McGeehee, owner of McGeehee
Strategies, which works on public interest advocacy, and policy
director at the Campaign Legal Center.
FLYING UNDER THE RADAR
Because Super PACs are required to operate independently of
the candidates they support, three longtime Gingrich allies
scrambled to assemble one on his behalf. Winning Our Future
filed papers with the Federal Election Commission on Dec. 13,
2011. Texas billionaire Harold Simmons seeded it with $500,000
and gave twice more, for a total of $1.1 million. The family of
casino mogul Sheldon Adelson donated $21.5 million. By the end
of March 2012, WOF had raised an additional $1.2 million, for a
war chest of $23.8 million.
Who received that money is difficult to discern.
Within six weeks of the Super PAC's launch, three new
companies were set up to serve as vendors for WOF. (A fourth had
been formed earlier in 2011, after Gingrich declared his
candidacy in May, by an individual behind one of the three later
outfits.) These four new companies received 84 percent of WOF's
total disbursements, according to FEC records.
Some political consultants said they set up separate
companies for different races for accounting purposes or to
create a kind of firewall between their political work and their
commercial activities. Others said the maneuver can be used to
conceal work being done simultaneously for rival camps. And it
can have tactical advantages.
"A new entity means they can fly under the radar for a few
minutes," said one source. "Theoretically, it slows down the
opposition research on their buying style." Where a candidate
chooses to advertise says a lot about the issues and voters he
or she is targeting.
The key word is "buying." The biggest checks written by any
campaign or Super PAC go to the companies that buy ads on TV,
radio and the Internet. Under long-standing industry practice,
the broadcaster gives the buyer a 15 percent discount that the
buyer has kept as a commission. These days, the percentage kept
by political media buyers is likely to be 5 percent or less,
according to various industry insiders. The rest of the discount
from the broadcasters may be apportioned any way the leaders of
the PAC or campaign wish.
PACs are required to report expenditures, including
recipient and amount. Bulk checks to media buyers routinely run
into the millions of dollars without disclosing subcontracts and
other expenses. Side agreements over splitting of the discounts
from the broadcasters are not subject to FEC disclosure.
"Our system is based on the idea that (Super PACs) can
basically spend money however they see fit, and if your donors
think the committee is not spending it wisely, then they can
decide not to give further," said FEC Commissioner Cynthia
Bauerly.
COMPENSATION MYSTERY
Rick Tyler is a seasoned political operative who began
advising Winning Our Future in December. He described in the
harshest terms what he says is the common industry practice of
PAC staff secretly divvying up portions of the discount:
"Kickbacks come back either to the campaign or the media
vendor, in many cases the campaign manager. So you'll get a
congressional campaign manager who on the surface you think is
making $50,000-$60,000. The fact is he could be making hundreds
of thousands of dollars - you have no idea because he's being
paid separate from what you're seeing."
Total broadcast and cable spending during the 2012 race is
projected to be $3 billion. That means as much as $450 million
could be divvied up among political consultants and campaign or
PAC staff according to negotiated fee agreements and informal
side deals.
Tyler disparaged this opaque system of fee sharing as a
hallmark of big-name political consultants. He didn't name any
specifically, but he says WOF avoided their help. Yet it's clear
that some of the pro-Gingrich Super PAC's vendors engaged in
some opacity.
WOF's TV ad buys were handled by Media Advantage, which was
incorporated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Dec. 6, 2011 - a week
before WOF submitted its organizing statement to the FEC. The
owner was listed as Laura Lancaster, of Baton Rouge, who did not
return phone calls from Reuters.
The real buyer, according to Tyler, was Ken Kurson, a
partner and executive vice president of Jamestown Associates in
Princeton, New Jersey. Neither Kurson nor Jamestown CEO Larry
Weitzner would comment for this story.
Tyler said that when WOF first approached Kurson, Jamestown
said it had a conflict: It was already handling TV ads for the
pro-Rick Perry Super PAC Make Us Great Again.
While media buyers have no obligation to avoid such
conflicts the way law firms or investment banks do, they prefer
not to advertise them. Commercial clients may not want to be
linked to certain politicians, and political clients may worry
about leaks inside the organization.
Political vendors sometimes work for rival campaigns because
there are more candidates than companies that can execute a good
national media-buying strategy, according to industry experts.
To avoid disclosing their identity in FEC records and to avoid
leaks within the organization, one prominent media consultant
explained, they spin off a separate corporation. How separate is
another matter.
Jamestown Associates "just told Ken it would be fine to set
up his own company," Tyler said in explaining why Kurson
established Media Advantage in December.
Kurson was behind another mysterious WOF vendor, according
to Tyler. Empire Creative is shown in FEC reports as receiving
$195,875 to produce ads. This company was incorporated in
Delaware on Oct. 31, 2011, by National Registered Agents Inc. An
official with National Registered Agents said the company has an
agreement with its customers to keep their identities
confidential. The incorporation documents reveal nothing beyond
a post office box number in New York City.
SPOTTY RECORDS
The name of Sam Hassell does not appear on any FEC reports
from Winning Our Future, but Reuters discovered that he received
the largest chunk of money from the Super PAC. Payments totaling
more than $8.1 million were made to his two companies. He
created Marketel Media Inc five months before WOF was formed and
Intelimarc Inc just nine days before.
Although Hassell is the sole stakeholder in Intelimarc, his
name is not on its incorporation documents. Two local attorneys
are cited instead. Because December was so hectic, said Hassell,
he had his brother's law firm do the work. WOF paid Intelimarc
$1.2 million for Internet and email advertising, according to
FEC records.
In recent years, Hassell sold radio ads for Salem Radio
Network, a national network of stations that feature Christian
music and conservative talk show hosts. He left in May 2011 to
become chief executive officer of one of its clients, the
Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC), a for-profit
company that offers members discounts on various goods and
services. When Hassell incorporated Marketel in July, AMAC was
its only client. WOF is now a second.
WOF bought $1.9 million in radio air time, according to
Smart Media Group, a political advertising company in
Alexandria, Virginia, that monitors political ads on TV, radio
and cable outlets. According to its reports to the FEC, WOF paid
Marketel at least $2.9 million solely for radio advertising.
That leaves $1 million - a third of the disbursements - that
didn't show up as buys.
Hassell couldn't explain the gap or say how much his
companies profited. He did say they took the "industry standard"
of something less than 15 percent in commissions for the placing
of radio ads.
Explanations for the gap could include Smart Media's missing
some air-time purchases by Winning Our Future. Some of the
expenditures listed in the Super PAC's reports to the FEC might
have included money spent on something else, such as producing
the ads. (Winning Our Future reported separate outlays for ad
production.)
From the FEC records alone, however, it's hard to know where
much of the $8.1 million paid to Hassell's two new companies
ended up.
"YOU HAVE TO HAVE PEOPLE YOU TRUST"
Rebecca Burkett came to Winning Our Future from American
Solutions, a nonprofit political group run by Gingrich that
largely closed down when he became a candidate. The Super PAC
paid her $249,505 between December and March for fundraising and
management consulting. In all, Winning Our Future paid out
$217,834 for fundraising, although only $1.2 million was raised
beyond amounts contributed by Simmons and the Adelson family.
A vendor listed as VHH Consulting LLC turned out to belong
to the wife of Lee Habeeb, who helped build up the roster of
popular conservative radio hosts at Salem Radio and has had a
long association with Gingrich. He also helped WOF get organized
in December, including providing advice about how to handle the
radio and Internet advertising eventually contracted to
Hassell's two companies. Habeeb and his wife, Valerie, have
consulting companies in their hometown of Oxford, Mississippi -
LMH Consulting LLC for him, VHH for her. VHH received $59,235
from Winning Our Future for consulting "on strategy and branding
and the ways to go about putting the ads together," she said.
Why so many longtime Gingrich associates got business from
Winning Our Future is no mystery, she said: "You have to have
people that you trust. You need to know who you're dealing
with."
SCAMS WAITING TO HAPPEN?
Meredith McGeehee points to another tie that binds: "Any
politician has a retinue of people that over time they build up,
and if you're one of those consultants, one of those who
provides services to those candidates, it's a great business.
You can make a good living growing all the different services to
the candidate or to the Super PAC."
But the complex web of shell companies effectively thwarts
the transparency the Supreme Court took for granted in Citizens
United, and scams or self-dealing would be difficult to detect.
"It's very hard to keep track of that and have
accountability," said McGeehee.
Where she sees danger in the advent of Super PACs, Lee
Habeeb sees opportunity.
"(The) Super PAC is constitutional, so it's with us for a
while," he said. "To the talented will go some real spoils."
(Editing by Lee Aitken and Prudence Crowther)