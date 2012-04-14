WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. President Barack Obama
called on likely Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney to
release more of his tax returns, in an interview with Univision
released on Saturday.
Obama's campaign has been pushing Romney, a
multi-millionaire former private equity executive, to release
several years of his prior tax returns to shed light on how he
amassed his wealth.
In an interview conducted on Friday and released on
Saturday, an anchor for the Spanish-language network noted Obama
had released his tax returns for 12 years and asked him if
Romney should do the same.
"Absolutely," the president replied, according to a
transcript.
"I think that it's important for any candidate in public
office to be as transparent as possible, to let people know who
we are, what we stand for, and you know, I think that this is
just carrying on a tradition that has existed throughout the
modern presidency."
Romney released his 2010 returns and estimates for 2011 in
January but has been reluctant to release more.
On Friday the former Massachusetts governor requested an
extension to file his 2011 tax forms while estimating his tax
liability at $3.2 million for last year.
Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul said Obama was trying to
distract Americans from "real issues" by commenting on Romney's
taxes.
"Governor Romney has already released his 2010 return and an
estimate of his 2011 income and taxes. He will release his full
2011 return when it is filed," she said.
The White House released Obama's tax forms on Friday,
showing that the president and his wife, Michelle, paid an
effective tax rate last year of 20.5 percent on income of
$789,674.