* Millions of dollars raised from undisclosed donors
* Authorities placing such tax-exempt groups under scrutiny
By Karen Freifeld and Alina Selyukh
Aug 9 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman is expanding his inquiry into the finances of
tax-exempt political groups that are wielding hefty power in the
2012 election by spending millions of dollars raised from
undisclosed donors.
Schneiderman is requesting tax returns and other financial
documents from roughly two dozen prominent non-profit groups,
both conservative- and liberal-leaning, said a source familiar
with the inquiries.
The groups include four influential Republican
organizations: Crossroads GPS, run by former George W. Bush aide
Karl Rove; Americans for Tax Reform Foundation, run by a
powerful anti-tax Republican Grover Norquist; American Action
Network, chaired by former Senator Norm Coleman; and American
Future Fund, founded by Iowa-based strategist Nick Ryan.
Earlier this year Ryan ran the "Super PAC" backing
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum who has since
withdrawn from the race.
Letters also went out to four liberal groups: Priorities USA
Action, founded by two former aides to President Barack Obama;
American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, which focuses on
opposition research; Patriot Majority USA, run by veteran
Democratic consultant Craig Varoga; and America Votes group
founded by several prominent Democratic operatives.
The probe reflects the increasing scrutiny that authorities
are giving such tax-exempt groups, which qualify under U.S. tax
code as "social welfare" non-profit organizations. That status
allows them to rake in millions of dollars while keeping their
donors secret as long a most of their money buys "issue advocacy
ads" that do not directly support or oppose a political
candidate.
Unlike regular political ads, such "advocacy" ads cannot use
a candidate's name or likeness and are supposed to be used to
educate the public on broad issues or positions.
The amount spent by these groups as well as some of the ads
that have pushed "issue advocacy" boundaries has piqued interest
in the well-guarded identities of the group's donors.
UNLIMITED FUNDS
Many non-profits have affiliated "Super PACs," or political
action committees, which also can raise unlimited funds and have
no limits on how much of their cash buys political advertising
but have to disclose all donors.
When a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2010 paved the way for
Super PACs, campaign finance observers and watchdogs predicted
an influx of corporate cash into politics thanks to the Super
PACs' bottomless coffers.
But Super PACs have to file monthly disclosures, presumably
discouraging corporations from giving to them and prompting many
of them to direct more cash toward the more secretive
non-profits.
Schneiderman's inquiries are aimed at revealing more about
the free-spending non-profits in a campaign year marked by
especially negative ads and predictions that Super PACs and
non-profits could spend hundreds of millions of dollars in a
record-setting spree.
If his office does not receive the requested information,
the attorney general has the authority to subpoena the
documents.
The inquiries are based on a New York state law that
requires charities that raise money or do business in the state
to file annual reports with the attorney general's charities
bureau and provide an Internal Revenue Service form if they
solicit $25,000 or more in contributions.
In late June, Schneiderman issued a subpoena over the
finances of the Chamber of Commerce, a vast and powerful
business lobby whose donors are kept under tight wraps. A person
familiar with the situation at the time said Schneiderman was
investigating whether a non-profit affiliate sent money to the
chamber for use in political activity.
"As the chief regulator of charities and non-profits in the
State of New York, I am committed to restoring accountability
and transparency by shining a light on the new role that these
organizations are now playing in our political process,"
Schneiderman said in a statement this month.
His office declined to comment on Thursday regarding the
inquiry, first reported by The New York Times.