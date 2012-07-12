By Corrie MacLaggan
| AUSTIN, Texas, July 12
AUSTIN, Texas, July 12 A new poll on a U.S.
Senate race in Texas shows Tea Party favorite Ted Cruz leading
Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst for the first time in the
Republican primary runoff.
The poll released Thursday by Democratic survey group Public
Policy Polling shows Cruz, a Houston lawyer, leading Dewhurst 49
percent to 44 percent in advance of the July 31 runoff. Previous
polls made public since the first round of the primary in May
had Dewhurst in the lead.
Dewhurst, 66, has chipped in more than $10 million to his
campaign and has the endorsement of Governor Rick Perry. He has
been the front-runner in the race for the seat that Republican
Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison is leaving open.
But national groups emboldened by two victories by insurgent
conservatives over traditional Republicans this year in Indiana
and Nebraska have focused their energy and money on Cruz. A Tea
Party-backed candidate upended U.S. Senator Richard Lugar in
Indiana and first-time statewide candidate Deb Fischer beat a
veteran attorney general in Nebraska.
On Thursday, for example, the national conservative group
Club for Growth announced a new $1.5 million TV and radio ad
campaign to help Cruz.
"This race is one of the most stark examples of the Tea
Party movement propelling a candidate that we've seen to date,"
Public Policy Polling said on its website on Thursday.
Cruz, 41, whose father came to the United States from Cuba,
has a 71 percent to 26 percent advantage among the 40 percent of
voters who identify themselves as members of the Tea Party, the
poll said. And Cruz leads 59 percent to 36 percent among voters
who say they are "very excited" about voting in the runoff, when
turnout is expected to be low.
The poll was an automated telephone survey on July 10 and 11
of 468 likely Republican runoff voters. It has a margin of error
of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.
In the May primary election, Dewhurst got 45 percent of the
vote - more than any other candidate in a crowded field, but not
enough to win outright - and Cruz got 34 percent. The Republican
primary is key because Texas has not elected a Democrat to
statewide office since 1994.
A spokesman for the Dewhurst campaign declined to comment on
the poll.
James Bernsen, a spokesman for the Cruz campaign, said:
"Texans have rejected the millions of dollars in false personal
attack ads and are uniting behind Ted because they want a
committed conservative who will fight to shrink the federal
government and defend the Constitution."
Cruz and Dewhurst face off in a televised debate on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Eric Walsh)