* Gingrich, Santorum have agreed to Trump's plan
* Republican strategists warn candidates against debate
By Sam Youngman
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney said on Tuesday that he will not attend a
controversial Dec. 27 debate to be moderated by real estate
magnate Donald Trump, as have candidates Ron Paul and former
Utah Governor Jon Huntsman.
Romney told Fox News' Neil Cavuto that he will not
participate in the Iowa debate, which has drawn fire from
Washington Republicans as well as two of Romney's competitors.
He gave no reason, but other Republicans have expressed
concern that the event could be an embarrassment with Trump in
control.
Trump flirted with a run for the Republican 2012
presidential nomination earlier this year and was derided for
pushing a discredited charge that Democratic President Barack
Obama might not have been born in the United States.
Romney said on the show that he had spoken with Trump and
informed the multimillionaire businessman and entertainer that
he will not attend.
The only candidates so far to agree to the debate are
rising Republican Newt Gingrich and former Senator Rick
Santorum.
A campaign spokesman for Texas Representative Paul said
that Trump moderating a debate would result in "an unwanted
circus-like atmosphere."
"The selection of a reality television personality to host
a presidential debate that voters nationwide will be watching
is beneath the office of the presidency and flies in the face
of that office's history and dignity," campaign spokesman Jesse
Benton said.
In the days following Trump's announcement of the debate,
which will be co-hosted by Newsmax, Republican strategists in
Washington worried aloud that by participating in the debate,
the Republican candidates would appear foolish or out-of-touch
with voters.
Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for Republican
President George W. Bush, said on Twitter that Trump's idea to
moderate a debate is "absurd."
"I hope all GOP candidates turn him down."
And veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove has urged the
Republican National Committee to call on Trump to cancel the
event.