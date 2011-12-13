NEW YORK Dec 13 Reality TV star and property
mogul Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will not moderate a
planned debate among Republican presidential hopefuls after all
but two candidates declined to attend.
Some Republicans worried the showboating Trump, star of
NBC's "The Apprentice" program where he is known for his catch
phrase "You're fired," could make the event all about him.
As a result only former House of Representatives Speaker
Newt Gingrich, who has surged to the front of the Republican
field in recent weeks, and former Senator Rick Santorum were
planning to participate in Trump's Dec. 27 forum in Iowa.
"I am not willing to give up my right to run as an
Independent candidate," Trump said in a statement. "Therefore,
so that there is no conflict of interest within the Republican
Party, I have decided not to be the moderator of the Newsmax
debate."
The debate was to be sponsored by the Newsmax website and
broadcast on the Ion cable television network. It was to come
at a time when Americans are busy with holidays but less than a
week before the key Jan. 3 caucus in Iowa and the first primary
in New Hampshire on Jan. 10.