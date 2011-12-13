* Gingrich, Santorum agreed to partcipate
* Trump says would have be "most substantive" debate
By Mark Egan
NEW YORK, Dec 13 Reality TV star and property
mogul Donald Trump said on Tuesday to protect his possible run
for the U.S. presidency as an independent he would not moderate
a planned debate among Republican hopefuls.
All but two candidates had declined to participate in
Trump's Dec. 27 forum in Iowa.
Some Republicans worried the showboating Trump, star of
NBC's "The Apprentice" program where he is known for his catch
phrase "You're fired," could make the event all about him.
As a result only former House of Representatives Speaker
Newt Gingrich, who has surged to the front of the Republican
field in recent weeks, and former Senator Rick Santorum were
planning to attend.
"I am not willing to give up my right to run as an
Independent candidate," Trump said in a statement. "Therefore,
so that there is no conflict of interest within the Republican
Party, I have decided not to be the moderator of the Newsmax
debate."
The debate was to be sponsored by the Newsmax website and
broadcast on the Ion cable television network. It was to come
at a time when Americans are busy with holidays but less than a
week before the key Jan. 3 caucus in Iowa and the first primary
in New Hampshire on Jan. 10.
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former Utah
Governor Jon Huntsman, Texas Governor Rick Perry and U.S.
Representatives Ron Paul and Michele Bachmann had said they
would not attend the debate.
"I would like to thank Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum for
having the courage, conviction, and confidence to immediately
accept being a part of the Newsmax debate," Trump said.
"I believe this would not only have been the most watched
debate, but also the most substantive and interesting debate!"
Several of the Republican candidates have met with Trump in
hopes of winning his support but many party members mused aloud
that a debate hosted by Trump would not reflect well on the
party. A campaign spokesman for Paul said that Trump moderating
a debate would result in "an unwanted circus-like atmosphere."
Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for Republican
President George W. Bush, said on Twitter that Trump moderating
a debate was absurd.
Earlier this year Trump flirted with a run for the
Republican 2012 presidential nomination and was derided for
pushing a discredited charge that Democratic U.S. President
Barack Obama might not have been born in the United States.
Although the resulting publicity yielded significant
support for Trump in some polls, he never mounted an actual
campaign and critics suggested it was all self-promotion.
Trump eventually decided not to pursue the Republican
nomination but recently has said he still might run as an
independent.