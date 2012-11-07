LOS ANGELES Nov 7 Tuesday's U.S. presidential
election may have been too close to call for weeks, but it
didn't pull in as many TV viewers as four years ago.
More than 66.8 million Americans watched coverage of the
2012 elections during prime time on Tuesday, according to final
Nielsen data on Wednesday. That's down from the 71.5 million who
tuned in to see the United States elect Barack Obama as its
first African-American president in November 2008.
Nielsen said 13 cable and broadcast television networks
aired live coverage of the election results, which saw Obama
defeat Republican challenger Mitt Romney. Americans aged 55 and
older made up the biggest audience, according to the ratings
data.
The viewers for election night were also slightly down on
the 67.2 million people who watched October's first presidential
debate between Romney and Obama.
But activity on social media soared to a record level. More
than 31 million, election-related tweets were sent on Tuesday
night - including a couple from Obama proclaiming his victory -
making the night "the most Tweeted about event in U.S. political
history," according to Twitter.