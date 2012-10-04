LOS ANGELES Oct 4 More than 58 million
Americans tuned in to Wednesday's first presidential debate
between President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, early figures
show, higher than the television audience for the first 2008
match-up between Obama and Republican John McCain.
More than 37 million watched the 90-minute encounter on the
four leading broadcast networks and 21 million turned to cable
news channels CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to preliminary
figures from Nielsen media.
The viewing figures are expected to rise when final data is
released by Nielsen later on Thursday that will include smaller
TV networks.
In 2008, some 52.4 million Americans watched Obama and
McCain, both U.S. senators at the time, go head to head in their
first presidential debate. But that figure was dwarfed by the
vice-presidential encounter four years ago between Republican
Sarah Palin and Democrat Joe Biden, which was watched by 69.9
million - the second most-viewed debate ever.
According to Nielsen, the most-watched presidential debate
on U.S. television was the October 1980 encounter between Ronald
Reagan and Jimmy Carter, which drew 80.6 million viewers.
Nielsen only began collecting such presidential debate data in
1976.