LOS ANGELES Oct 4 More than 67 million
Americans tuned in to Wednesday's first presidential debate
between President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, ranking the
match-up among the top 10 of the past 30 years.
Final Nielsen data on Thursday showed that 67.2 million
people across 11 TV networks watched Obama and Romney go head to
head on the economy - a 28 percent increase on the 52.4 million
who saw the first 2008 debate between Obama and Republican John
McCain.
Wednesday's audience was also higher than any of the TV
debates between the presidential candidates in both the 2004 and
2008 elections.
But Obama and Romney failed the capture the audience riveted
by the vice-presidential encounter four years ago between
Republican Sarah Palin and Democrat Joe Biden, which was watched
by 69.9 million - which ties as second most-viewed debate ever.
According to Nielsen, which only began collecting such
debate data in 1976, the most-watched presidential debate on
U.S. television was the October 1980 encounter between Ronald
Reagan and Jimmy Carter, which drew 80.6 million viewers.
Other high points were recorded by the three-way Bill
Clinton, Ross Perot and George H.W. Bush match-up in 1992 (69.9
million), Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter in 1976 (69.7 million)
and Michael Dukakis and Bush in 1988 (67.3 million).
Romney and Obama will debate twice more before the Nov. 6
elections.