LOS ANGELES Oct 17 An estimated 65.6 million
Americans watched the second TV presidential debate between
President Barack Obama and challenger Mitt Romney, about 2
million fewer than the audience for the candidates' first
matchup, according to TV ratings data.
Final Nielsen data on Wednesday showed that Tuesday's town
hall style debate, in which the two contenders fielded questions
from undecided voters in a sometimes contentious encounter, was
broadcast across 12 U.S. network and cable television channels.
The Some 67.2 million viewers watched the first debate on
Oct. 3, making it one of the top 10 most-watched presidential
debates of the past 30 years. Both TV debates have attracted
more viewers than those during in the 2008 presidential
election.
But Obama and Romney have so far failed to capture the
audience riveted by the vice-presidential encounter four years
ago between Republican Sarah Palin and Democrat Joe Biden, which
was watched by 69.9 million people, which ties as second
most-viewed debate ever.
According to Nielsen, which began collecting such debate
data in 1976, the most-watched presidential debate on U.S.
television was the October 1980 encounter between Ronald Reagan
and Jimmy Carter, which drew 80.6 million viewers.
Other high points were recorded by the three-way Bill
Clinton, Ross Perot and George H.W. Bush matchup in 1992 (69.9
million), Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter in 1976 (69.7 million)
and Michael Dukakis and Bush in 1988 (67.3 million).
Obama and Romney will debate one more time - on Monday -
before the Nov. 6 elections.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Doina Chiacu)