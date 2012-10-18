* Thorny issues languish as U.S. gears up for election
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 18 As the United States
prepares for a presidential election next month, thorny
diplomatic issues like an arms trade treaty, the Palestinians'
U.N. aspirations and talks on banning weapons of mass
destruction in the Middle East have had to wait.
For months, U.N. officials and diplomats have complained
privately that discussions at the United Nations aimed at
resolving a range of problems have been delayed until after the
Nov. 6 election in which President Barack Obama, a Democrat,
faces off against Republican contender Mitt Romney.
Some analysts and political pundits suggest U.S. hegemony is
waning. But the decision by U.N. member states to put important
negotiations on hold shows the power and influence of the United
States at the United Nations. Such deference to a national
election is unusual.
The stalemate at the U.N. Security Council over the conflict
in Syria has not featured prominently in the U.S. campaign, but
might emerge as an issue in the final Obama-Romney debate on
Oct. 22, which will focus on foreign policy.
Some analysts and diplomats say Obama's caution on Syria is
partly driven by election concerns, but others say Washington
has abandoned the U.N. track because of Damascus ally Russia's
repeated vetoes of U.S. initiatives before the council.
A perennial touchy issue in U.S. politics is gun control, a
topic that came up in Tuesday's presidential debate. U.N.
delegates and gun control activists sa id talks on a global
treaty to regulate the $60 billion arms trade collapsed because
the Obama administration feared a political attack from Romney
if it supported the pact.
The treaty negotiations at U.N. headquarters broke off
without any agreement in July after the United States, Russia
and a few other major arms producers, said it had problems with
the draft treaty and asked for more time.
Washington wanted to "bump (the issue) down the road until
after the election," in the words of a European diplomat.
David Bosco of American University in Washington said: "The
administration clearly feared that the treaty would become a
major election issue for gun rights organizations and, with a
few other countries, worked to ensure that it would not move
anywhere until after the election."
Frank Jannuzi of Amnesty International echoed Bosco's views.
Gun control is controversial in the United States, where the
Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms. The powerful
National Rifle Association strongly opposes the arms trade
treaty and has endorsed Romney. Arms control advocates say they
hope Obama will eventually back the treaty if he is re-elected.
The United States denies that it wanted to delay the arms
treaty negotiations, i nsisting it had genuine problems with the
draft treaty under discussion.
"While we sought to conclude ... negotiations with a treaty,
more time is a reasonable request for such a complex and
critical issue," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland said at the time.
Despite their obvious frustration, delegations accepted the
hold-up and treaty talks are expected to resume in March. They
have no choice but to acquiesce, envoys say, since a treaty
wit hout the su pport of the world's top arms producer would not
carry much weight.
PALESTINIANS LOOK FOR U.N. UPGRADE
The United States did not have to tell the Palestinians to
postpone their plans to ask the U.N. General Assembly to vote on
upgraded U.N. observer status for the Palestinian Authority,
which Washington opposes.
The Palestinians made that decision on their own, U.N.
envoys said, because they did not want their desire to achieve
implicit U.N. recognition of Palestinian statehood to play into
the U.S. presidential campaign, forcing Obama to take a harsher
stance against the Palestinians than he might otherwise take.
The president of the General Assembly, Vuk Jeremic of
Serbia, said this month that the Palestinian push to become a
"non-member state" like the Vatican would be debated by the
193-nation assembly in mid-November. He said the timing was due
to "electoral and political calendars."
Having failed last year to win recognition of full statehood
at the United Nations, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said
he would seek a less-ambitious U.N. status upgrade that
implicitly recognizes Palestinian statehood.
The Obama administration has made clear it does not want the
Palestinians to pursue a U.N. upgrade at all. The United States
and Israel also have suggested that funding for the Palestinian
Authority and the U.N. could suffer.
If the Palestinians decide to put the issue to a vote , U.N.
diplomats predict they will succeed with a strong majority.
There are other issues that are on hold, diplomats say. One
is a planned conference on ridding the Middle East of weapons of
mass destruction, an idea that Israel is resisting due to fears
that it will become a forum for bashing the Jewish state.
Israel neither denies or confirms having atomic weapons, but
is widely b elieved to have the region's only nuclear arsenal.
The conference was due to take place this year. But
diplomats said it was delayed until after the U.S. vote, partly
to see whether th e United States wo uld remain committed to the
idea.