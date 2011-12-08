BOSTON Dec 8 Democrat Elizabeth Warren, a
prominent consumer activist and former official in President
Barack Obama's administration, leads Republican Senator Scott
Brown in her bid for a U.S. Senate seat from Massachusetts, a
new poll shows.
Warren, who is also a Harvard Law School professor, had 49
percent support for the seat against 42 percent support for
Brown, in the University of Massachusetts at Lowell/Boston
Herald survey released late on Wednesday.
The survey of 505 registered voters was taken Dec. 1-6 and
had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.
The previous UMass survey taken in late September, a few
weeks after Warren announced her run, showed Brown ahead by 41
percent to 38 percent.
Warren has campaigned heavily and recently ran a television
advertisement about her life story, raising her name
recognition with voters.
Brown won a special election in January 2010 to fill the
remainder of the late Democratic Senator Edward Kennedy's term.
Kennedy died of a brain tumor in August 2009.
Republicans are eager to hold the seat, which Democrats see
as perhaps their best chance to pick up a seat in 2012.
Progressive groups have thrown fund-raising muscle behind
Warren, a long-time critic of Wall Street.
Warren created the Obama administration's Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau and led a panel created by Congress
to examine how bank bailout money was being spent.
By a ten-point margin, those surveyed in the UMass poll
said Warren would do a better job looking out for middle class
families.