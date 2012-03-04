France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
BELLEVUE, Washington Republican Mitt Romney won the Washington state presidential caucuses on Saturday, CNN projected, in a boost to his campaign heading into next week's "Super Tuesday" contests in 10 states.
With about 42 percent of the vote counted, the former Massachusetts governor had 37.2 percent support in the non-binding straw poll. He was followed by Texas Congressman Ron Paul with 24.1 percent and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum with 23.9 percent.
The outcome marks a fourth state win for Romney this week, after he picked up a bitterly fought victory in Michigan, as well as wins in Arizona and Wyoming.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Peter Cooney)
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.