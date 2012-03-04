Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney buys take-out dinner at The Montgomery Inn Restaurant in Cincinnati, Ohio March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BELLEVUE, Washington Republican Mitt Romney won the Washington state presidential caucuses on Saturday, CNN projected, in a boost to his campaign heading into next week's "Super Tuesday" contests in 10 states.

With about 42 percent of the vote counted, the former Massachusetts governor had 37.2 percent support in the non-binding straw poll. He was followed by Texas Congressman Ron Paul with 24.1 percent and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum with 23.9 percent.

The outcome marks a fourth state win for Romney this week, after he picked up a bitterly fought victory in Michigan, as well as wins in Arizona and Wyoming.

