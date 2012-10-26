* Romney cancels Virginia event, Obama monitoring storm
* Blackouts could disrupt early voting
* Millions of Americans brace for "Frankenstorm"
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 Hurricane Sandy threw a
wrench into the last hectic days of the U.S. presidential
campaign on Friday, as the threat of torrential rains and strong
winds over much of eastern half of the country put both
candidates' camps on high alert.
President Barack Obama's re-election campaign said it was
keeping a close eye on the slow-moving storm. Republican
challenger Mitt Romney canceled a rally scheduled for Sunday
evening in Virginia Beach, along the state's southeast coast, an
aide said.
Ahead of election day Nov. 6, millions of Americans are
taking advantage of early voting schemes to cast their ballots.
State officials said they had contingency plans in case Sandy
causes extended power outages or other problems that could
disrupt voting.
Maryland, which declared a state of emergency, said Sandy
could affect early voting, which was scheduled for Saturday
through Thursday.
Forecasters projected that Sandy would be nearing the
Virginia coast by Sunday night. Its projected path into the
densely populated East Coast could disrupt the lives of millions
of Americans with floods and power blackouts.
The slow-moving late season hurricane, hundreds of miles
(kilometres) from the South Carolina coast on Friday, was
already merging with a polar air mass that could spawn a "super
storm" affecting the eastern United States. Sandy has already
killed more than 30 people on a trail of destruction through the
Caribbean.
DELICATE MESSAGE
Holding raucous rallies while millions of Americans suffer
through a natural disaster is difficult for any candidate.
Obama also must ensure that his administration's response to
the potential crisis does not draw criticism. His Republican
predecessor, George W. Bush, was hit hard by his
administration's poor handling of Hurricane Katrina, which
devastated New Orleans in 2005.
But disasters can give the president and other incumbents
opportunities to remind voters that they stand with the victims
of natural disasters.
For Democrats in particular, an effective government
response to a crisis also helps counteract Republican
contentions that "big government" is bad for America.
"The campaign is closely monitoring the storm and will take
all necessary precautions to make sure our staff and volunteers
are safe," Adam Fetcher, a spokesman for Obama's re-election
campaign, said in an emailed statement.
Romney was still scheduled to hold two campaign events
earlier on Sunday in Virginia, one of the states in Sandy's
projected path where polls show a close presidential race.
Virginia's Republican governor, Bob McDonnell, declared a
state of emergency on Friday, urging residents to prepare for
the storm. Washington, D.C., is also in Sandy's projected path.
Obama was flying to New Hampshire to campaign on Saturday.
On Monday, he was set to be in Ohio, another battleground state,
which forecasters said could be affected by Sandy in the middle
of the week.
'FRANKENSTORM'
The unusual late-season hybrid storm - already dubbed
"Frankenstorm" by some weather watchers because it combines
elements of a tropical cyclone and a winter storm - poses many
practical problems for candidates.
Travel plans could be disrupted as contenders hop from city
to city in the last frantic days before the election. Campaigns
are also unlikely to get as much news coverage when local
television and radio stations are devoting time to weather
coverage.
And millions of dollars in television advertisements -
already paid for - will go unseen if voters in the crucial swing
states are left without power for days.
Election officials said they would do everything possible to
ensure that voting goes on, even if problems from the storm
persist until Nov. 6.
"I have heard from some states like Virginia and Maryland
that they are definitely working on contingency plans for
problems that may arise as a result of the storm," said Kay
Stimson, communications director for the National Association of
Secretaries of State.
"They are always preparing for any kinds of problems, any
thing that could arise that could potentially pose problems for
elections," she said.
The rules for rescheduling voting in case of bad weather
vary from state to state.
Virginia election officials said they were monitoring the
situation and encouraging in-person absentee voting - the form
of early voting allowed in the state - to continue as long as
conditions remained safe.
In heavily Democratic Maryland, which Obama is expected to
carry easily, the state of emergency declared by O'Malley would
allow for changes, if necessary, including the postponement of
the election in all or part of the state.