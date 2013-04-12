By Dawson Bell
LANSING, Mich., April 12 The U.S. government on
Friday issued a permit for construction of a new $1.5 billion
bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, to ease congestion
at the busiest commercial crossing with Canada.
The U.S. State Department granted the permit, which clears
the way for the purchase of land and construction to begin in
about two years. The bridge is expected to be finished in about
seven years.
"This is about jobs for today and tomorrow," Michigan
Governor Rick Snyder said in a statement.
The permit would allow the building of a second span near
the landmark Ambassador Bridge, which is the busiest commercial
crossing on the Canada-U.S. border with more than 1.5 million
truck passages last year, according to U.S. Department of
Transportation statistics.
Canadian authorities have agreed to cover Michigan's share
of the $1.5 billion projected costs. Michigan will repay Canada
with future toll revenue. Snyder originally sought approval of
the bridge project in the state legislature, but was stymied.
The family of Manuel "Matty" Moroun, which owns the existing
Ambassador Bridge, has mounted vigorous opposition to the
construction of a new crossing, planned to be located two miles
south of the current bridge.
Moroun calls it unfair, government-sponsored competition. A
lawsuit filed by the bridge company, challenging the issuance of
the federal permit, is pending in federal court in Washington.
Snyder said in his statement the permit clears the way for
the creation of an international authority to acquire land, plan
the span and oversee construction, a process he said would take
about seven years.
Snyder is scheduled to attend a news conference Friday
afternoon in Detroit to announce the State Department decision.