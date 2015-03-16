WASHINGTON, March 16 The United States and
Canada will sign an agreement on Monday to create a
pre-clearance process for customs screening in their countries,
the U.S Department of Homeland Security said.
The agreement is part of a joint initiative begun in 2011
intended address security threats involving the countries'
shared border, the longest in the world, while also clearing the
way for smoother trade and travel.
Pre-clearance allows U.S. customs officers stationed in
other countries to decide if travelers and their baggage can be
permitted into the United States. That alleviates the crush of
people attempting to clear customs after arrival.
The pre-clearance process is already in place at eight
Canadian airports in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal,
Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, according to the
department.
According to the plan for the joint initiative, known as
"Beyond the Border," a pre-clearance agreement was supposed to
be finished more than two years ago in 2012.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Canadian
Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Steven
Blaney will sign the agreement in a ceremony in Washington later
on Monday, according to the department.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)