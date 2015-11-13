(Adds quotes from Quebec Premier Couillard)
By Richard Valdmanis
BOSTON Nov 13 Maine Governor Paul LePage on
Friday said building high-voltage transmission lines from
eastern Canada will be key to helping New England cut its
soaring electricity costs, which he said had driven out
businesses and cost the region jobs.
"There's a better future for New England if we open the door
to Quebec," he said at the New England-Canada Business Council
energy forum in Boston. "The new horizon is in partnering with
Canada, our family to the North, and to make things happen."
New England has the highest electricity prices in the
continental United States, according to the U.S. Department of
Energy, a situation that has worsened after the closure of
nuclear and coal-fueled power plants in recent years.
Quebec, meanwhile, is the fourth largest hydroelectric power
producer in the world. The province supplies about 10 percent of
New England's power needs but is keen to sign bigger, long-term
contracts with regional utilities to sate demand.
"HydroQuebec is a natural partner for supplying clean
renewable energy to New England," said Quebec Premier Philippe
Couillard in a speech that followed LePage. Couillard met with
both LePage and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on the
sidelines of the conference.
New England governors have long supported the idea of buying
more hydropower from Canada to ease prices and reduce carbon
emission, but billions of dollars worth of proposals to build
transmission lines have faced local and legislative opposition.
Critics say building transmission lines into the region could
ruin the aesthetics of rural areas, and stymie local renewable
energy efforts.
Quebec's HydroQuebec power company and New England-based
utility Eversource Energy have proposed project called Northern
Pass that would bring 1,090 megawatts into New Hampshire, where
it would enter the regional grid. Other proposals include lines
through Vermont and through Maine, with power either coming from
Quebec, or Labrador's Muskrat Falls project.
Power prices in New England are also high because of a
pipeline bottleneck that has limited the supplies of low-cost
natural gas from the huge Marcellus shale reserve under
Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
The New England Coalition for Affordable Energy estimates
that overall infrastructure constraints have cost power
consumers in the region about $7.5 billion in the past three
years. LePage said Maine had been hard hit.
"The state of Maine has lowered its emissions by 30
percent," he said. "We didn't do anything. That's why we lowered
emissions: we lost our industrial base."
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Bill Trott and Grant
McCool)