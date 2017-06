WASHINGTON Dec 7 The United States and Canada have agreed to speed up shipments of food and other cargo across their border, and to sync regulations related to drugs and auto safety, U.S. and Canadian officials said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper were set to formally unveil two "action plans," which lay out ways to boost trade, tighten security and reduce regulatory costs, in a joint appearance at the White House.