July 25 Two U.S. F16 fighter jets were scrambled
to escort a Panama City-bound flight from Canada back to Toronto
on Friday after a man on the plane apparently threatened to blow
up the aircraft, authorities said.
Major Julie Roberge of North American Aerospace Defense
Command (NORAD) said the jets flew up to join Sunwing Airlines
flight 772 as a "precaution" less than an hour after it took off
from Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
Video shot by a passenger showed armed Canadian law
enforcement officers shouting "heads down, hands up" as they
stormed aboard the aircraft in helmets and tactical gear after
it was escorted back to Toronto.
Local media said a 25-year-old Canadian man was arrested on
suspicion of threatening the aircraft. Toronto's City News
quoted one passenger as saying the suspect became angry after
learning that the duty-free items he wanted were not for sale.
