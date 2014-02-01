By Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Jan 31 Pressure for President Barack
Obama to approve the Keystone XL pipeline increased after a
State Department report played down the impact it would have on
climate change, irking environmentalists and delighting the
project's proponents.
But the White House signaled late on Friday that a decision
on an application by TransCanada Corp to build the $5.4
billion project would be made "only after careful consideration"
of the report, along with comments from the public and other
government agencies.
"The Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement
includes a range of estimates of the project's climate impacts,
and that information will now need to be closely evaluated by
Secretary (of State John) Kerry and other relevant agency heads
in the weeks ahead," White House spokesman Matt Lehrich said.
The White House comment came after proponents of the
pipeline, which would transport crude from Alberta's oil sands
to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, crowed about how the State
Department report cleared the way for Obama to greenlight the
project.
The agency made no explicit recommendation. But the State
Department said blocking Keystone XL - or any pipeline - would
do little to slow the expansion of Canada's vast oil sands,
maintaining the central finding of a preliminary study issued
last year.
The 11-volume report's publication opened a new and
potentially final stage of an approval process that has dragged
for more than five years, taking on enormous political
significance.
With another three-month review process ahead and no firm
deadline for a decision on the 1,179-mile (1,898-km) line, the
issue threatens to drag into the 2014 congressional elections in
November.
Obama is under pressure from several vulnerable Democratic
senators who favor the pipeline and face re-election at a time
when Democrats are scrambling to hang on to control of the U.S.
Senate. The project looms over the president's economic and
environmental legacy.
Canada's oil sands are the world's third-largest crude oil
reserve, behind Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, and the largest open
to private investment. The oil sands contain more than 170
billion barrels of bitumen, a tar-like form of crude that
requires more energy to extract than conventional oil.
Obama said in June that he was closely watching the review
and said he believed the pipeline should go ahead "only if this
project does not significantly exacerbate the problem of carbon
pollution."
NOT OVER YET
The report offered some solace to climate activists who want
to stem the rise of oil sands output. It reaffirmed that
Canada's heavy crude reserves require more energy to produce and
process - and therefore result in higher greenhouse gas
emissions - than conventional oil fields.
But after extensive economic modeling, it found that the
line itself would not slow or accelerate the development of the
oil sands. That finding is largely in line with what oil
industry executives have long argued.
"This final review puts to rest any credible concerns about
the pipeline's potential negative impact on the environment,"
said Jack Gerard, head of the oil industry's top lobby group,
the American Petroleum Institute.
The optimism was echoed by the chief executive of
TransCanada, and Canada's Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver,
who said he hoped Obama would approve the project in the first
half of 2014.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will consult with eight
government agencies over the next three months about the broader
national security, economic and environmental impacts of the
project before deciding whether he thinks it should go ahead.
The public will have 30 days to comment, beginning next
week. A previous comment period in March yielded more than 1.5
million comments.
Kerry has no set deadline. The open-ended review made some
pipeline supporters nervous.
"The administration's strategy is to defeat the project with
continuing delays," said Republican Senator John Hoeven of North
Dakota, where the oil boom has boosted truck and rail traffic.
Some North Dakota oil would move on the pipeline, designed
to take as much as 830,000 barrels of crude per day from
Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would meet
the project's already complete southern leg to take the crude to
the refining hub on the Texas Gulf coast.
MORE REVIEW AHEAD
The State Department's study found that oil from the
Canadian oil sands is about 17 percent more "greenhouse gas
intensive" than average oil used in the United States because of
the energy required to extract and process it. It is 2 percent
to 10 percent more greenhouse gas intensive than the heavy
grades of oil it replaces.
The Sierra Club, an environmental advocacy group, said the
report shows the pipeline would create as much pollution each
year as the exhaust from almost 6 million cars - evidence that
it said will be hard for Obama to ignore.
"Reports of an industry victory on the Keystone XL pipeline
are vastly over-stated," said Michael Brune, the group's
executive director.
The study found oil sands development could be curbed if
pipelines were not expanded, oil prices were low, and rail
shipping costs soared.
The study examines data from a 2010 pipeline spill in
Michigan, where more than 20,000 barrels gushed into the
Kalamazoo River system. Pipeline operator Enbridge Energy
Partners was ordered last summer to do more to dredge up oil
from the bottom of the river.