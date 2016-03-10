Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON, March 10 The ongoing U.S.-Canadian trade "irritant" over softwood lumber is expected to be resolved soon, both countries leaders said on Thursday regarding the years-long fight over pine and other such soft wood.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking at a joint press conference, said the issue came up at their meeting at the White House but that negotiations were ongoing.
"I'm confident that we are on a track towards resolving this irritant in the coming weeks and month," Trudeau said of the trade dispute, which stems from an expired 2006 softwood lumber export agreement.
Obama added: "This issue of softwood lumber will get resolved in some fashion ... It's been a longstanding, bipartisan irritant," although neither side is likely to get everything they are seeking in the final deal. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.