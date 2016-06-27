OTTAWA, June 27 The leaders of the United States and Mexico this week plan to announce that half of their electricity will come from clean power sources by 2025, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Monday.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will meet in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Wednesday for a trilateral summit hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A spokeswoman for Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said clean energy would be an important part of the summit but declined to confirm the CBC report.

Currently around 13 percent of U.S. electricity comes from hydro electricity or renewable energy sources, with another 19 percent from nuclear, while about 25 percent of Mexico's electricity is from non-fossil fuel producing sources, CBC said.

In Canada, 81 percent of electricity is provided by hydroelectric, solar, wind and nuclear power generation.

