UPDATE 10-Oil settles flat; dips after API reports U.S. crude build
* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly petroleum inventories at 1630 GMT (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments following release of API data)
WASHINGTON, June 27 President Barack Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will this week agree that their three countries will aim to produce 50 percent of their power from clean energy sources by 2025, the White House said on Monday.
Together, the three countries currently rely on renewable and nuclear power for an estimated 37 percent of their electricity, White House officials told reporters on a conference call previewing the trilateral North American summit, which will be held in Ottawa on Wednesday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, May 16 The U.S. dollar index touched its lowest level since early November on Tuesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data and as political turmoil in Washington raised anew concerns about the outlook for passing expected legislation.