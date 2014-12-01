By Scott Haggett
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 1 While North America has
been gripped by controversy over the Keystone XL pipeline that
would ship crude to the United States from the Canadian oil
sands, a small Canadian company has been quietly digging in the
oil sands of Utah with a secret weapon it thinks may end the
environmental argument: citrus.
U.S. Oil Sands Inc says its method will cut the
cost and reduce the energy needed to separate oil from sand,
lowering the environmental impact. Opponents are far from
convinced.
The Calgary-based firm is developing its PR Spring project
on a 32,000-acre lease about 280 kilometers (174 miles)
southeast of Salt Lake City. It plans to start producing 2,000
barrels per day next year with the potential to reach 10,000
barrels per day.
Its patented technology uses a solvent whose main
ingredient is derived from orange and lemon peels. The solvent,
it says, can separate tar-like oil deposits, known as bitumen,
from sand more efficiently than methods currently used in the
Canadian oil sands in northern Alberta.
Solvent technology, although typically petroleum-based, is
already gaining ground among Canadian oil sands producers. Major
developers such as Cenovus Energy Inc and Imperial Oil
Ltd pump it into the ground to liquefy the bitumen
deposits, cutting the amount of steam that would otherwise be
used to do the job and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
But U.S. Oil Sands says it has a better way. "We've got a
technology that allows you to more efficiently get bitumen out
of oil sands," Cameron Todd, chief executive, said in an
interview. "We've got a process that works and ... it means you
don't have a problem with sludge that's left over and needs to
go to a tailings pond."
To separate oil from the sand that encases it, the Canadian
company uses citrus-based d-limonene, a widely available
industrial chemical found mostly in paint, but also in fragrance
and home-cleaning products. Manufactured by a number of
suppliers worldwide, it is also touted as an aid to digestion
and a weight-loss aid.
Because it uses a solvent rather than the hot-water
separation common in Alberta's oil sands region, Todd said
Utah's PR Spring project will not need a tailings, or
waste-water, pond. The cleaned sand can be immediately returned
to the site, letting reclamation and mining take place at the
same time.
"The mine never gets any bigger," Todd said. "You just fill
in one end and dig out the other. You don't have an oil sands
area the size of the city of Calgary."
Construction at the arid site is on schedule, the company
said last month. It has spent close to $18 million on
preparation and procuring equipment, eyeing the third quarter of
next year for completion.
THE UTAH OIL SANDS
Utah may seem an unlikely choice for a Canadian company
looking to start an oil sands mine.
However, the state accounts for the lion's share of U.S. oil
sands deposits that the U.S. Geological Survey estimates hold 57
billion barrels of oil, only a fraction of which can ever be
recovered.
In contrast, Alberta has 170 billion barrels of recoverable
reserves in its Athabasca region. The Utah oil sands have been
tapped for other uses such as road asphalt, but not for heavy
oil.
Utah has approved PR Spring despite opposition from green
groups that say such projects threaten watersheds. In the case
of PR Spring, that means the Colorado River, the main source of
drinking water for nearly 40 million Americans.
"It's just totally inappropriate," John Weisheit,
conservation director for the environmental group Living Rivers.
"This has massive consequences to air, water and land."
Living Rivers has already lost one challenge to the project
in Utah's courts. Weisheit says more are possible.
Besides legal challenges, U.S. Oil Sands faces other
headwinds in its bid to open the first oil sands mine outside
Canada.
The project is small by the standards of the oil sands
industry in Alberta, where operations costing billions produce
100,000 barrels per day or more. But with size comes economies
of scale that are not available to small producers like U.S. Oil
Sands.
In addition, while the ability of a solvent to separate
bitumen from sand has been proven, some observers question the
availability of U.S. Oil Sands' citrus-based product and the
willingness of refiners to accept bitumen that has been mixed
with it.
"There are a lot of studies that need to be made on the
compatibility of that solvent ... with refineries," said Pedro
Pereira Almao, a professor at the University of Calgary who
researches bitumen-upgrading technologies.
U.S. Oil Sands' eyes, however, are on the main chance back
home. It wants to prove that its solvent processing technology
works and attract the interest of the oil majors that spend
billions to develop projects in the Athabasca oil sands.
"We plan to expand our project in Utah and drive it up to
10,000 barrels per day. And then we'll plan to take that as a
model and show we can develop that in Alberta," Todd said
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)