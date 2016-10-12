NEW YORK Oct 12 Five oil pipelines disrupted by
environmental protesters had restarted early on Wednesday,
although at least one of the lines that carry millions of
barrels of crude from Canada to the United States was operating
at reduced rates.
In an unprecedented coordinated attack on Tuesday,
protesters used bolt cutters to cut locks and chains and break
into valve stations at five remote locations to stop the flow
through arteries that pump around 15 percent of the oil consumed
in the United States every day.
TransCanada Corp's Keystone pipeline and Spectra
Energy Partners LP's Express pipeline both restarted
Tuesday afternoon, according to company representatives.
Information provider Genscape said Keystone was running at
reduced rates.
Enbridge Inc could not immediately be reached for
comment but Genscape said its Mainline pipeline had resumed
normal flows.
Kinder Morgan Inc said it was not operating the spur
of the pipeline impacted by the protesters, although it has
since restarted the rest of the pipeline.
Activists across Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota and
Washington state were arrested on Tuesday after the early
morning raids, which they posted on social media.
Protest group Climate Direct Action said the move was in
support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has been
protesting the construction of a $3.7 billion pipeline carrying
oil from North Dakota to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The action on Tuesday underscored the vulnerability of the
thousands of miles of pipeline in the United States that deliver
energy to consumers.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York and Nia Williams in
Calgary; Editing by Simon Webb and James Dalgleish)