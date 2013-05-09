WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. authorities on Thursday
filed visa fraud charges against a Tunisian man who prosecutors
said had met with a key figure in an alleged plot to blow up a
railroad line in Canada which carries Amtrak trains between
Toronto and New York.
Prosecutors in New York said the man, Ahmed Abassi, had met
in New York with Chiheb Esseghaier, another Tunisian, who is one
of two men being held by Canadian authorities in connection with
the alleged train plot.
The prosecutors said Abassi was responsible for radicalizing
Esseghaier, and that he came to the United States in mid-March,
where he remained until his arrest on April 22.
They said Abassi was under surveillance by U.S. authorities
throughout his U.S. stay, and that he maintained regular contact
during that time with what authorities described as an "FBI
undercover officer."
The Justice Department said in a statement the undercover
officer recorded conversations between Abassi and Esseghaier in
which Abassi discussed his desire to "engage in terrorist acts
against targets in the United States and other countries."
The government also said that he had been recorded
discussing his desire to provide support and funding to militant
groups, including the Nusrah front, an Islamist group which the
U.S. says is a front for al Qaeda in Iraq and which is one of
the most powerful rebel factions fighting to oust Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
Prosecutors added that Abassi had told the FBI undercover
officer about a number of people known to him and his associates
who he said he thought would be "willing to engage in
terrorism."
