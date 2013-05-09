(Updates with details of suspect's activities, court
appearance)
By Mark Hosenball and Bernard Vaughan
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 9 U.S. authorities on
Thursday announced visa fraud charges against a Tunisian man who
prosecutors said had met with a key figure in an alleged plot to
blow up a railroad line in Canada that carries Amtrak trains
between Toronto and New York.
In a letter filed in federal court in New York, prosecutors
said the man, Ahmed Abassi, 26, who had lived in Canada, was
recorded by a U.S. undercover agent discussing various "proposed
terrorist plots" with Chiheb Esseghaier, another Tunisian
suspect. Esseghaier is now being held by Canadian authorities.
Among the plots that Abassi allegedly discussed was
"contaminating the air or water with bacteria in order to kill
up to 100,000 people," prosecutors said in the letter. But they
said that Esseghaier was "dismissive" of that plan and that no
steps were ever taken to carry it out.
Instead, Canadian authorities said last month that they had
arrested Esseghaier, 30, a doctoral student in nanotechnology at
an institute near Montreal, with plotting to derail a train. A
second man, Raed Jaser, faces Canadian charges in the same plot.
U.S. authorities said that in interviews with investigators,
Abassi acknowledged that he and Esseghaier had discussed both
poisoning a water supply and derailing a passenger train.
At a secret arraignment on May 2, Abassi pleaded not guilty
to filling out false immigration documents, according to a newly
unsealed transcript of the proceedings.
Abassi, wearing a jail jumpsuit, appeared on Thursday
afternoon at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan. Standing
more than 6-feet tall with a light beard, short black hair and
wire-frame glasses, he leaned close to an Arabic interpreter
throughout the hearing.
John Cronan, an assistant U.S. Attorney, said evidence would
include "many, many hours" of recorded conversations with an
undercover FBI agent, as well as statements Abassi made after
being read his Miranda rights.
"Discovery will be voluminous," Cronan said.
At the time of their arrests, Canadian authorities said that
Esseghaier and Jaser had received "direction and guidance" in
the plot from "al Qaeda elements in Iran."
Reuters reported last month that investigators believe that
Esseghaier traveled to Iran within the past two years, though
they have not said why he went there or who he might have met.
AL QAEDA FIGURES IN IRAN
U.S. national security sources close to the investigation
said that they believe one or more of the plotters were in
contact with a network of low- to middle-level al Qaeda fixers
and "facilitators" based in the town of Zahedan, close to Iran's
borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, that moves money and
fighters through Iran to support its activities in South Asia.
Canadian police say there is no sign of Iranian government
involvement with the suspects.
However, in the letter filed Thursday, U.S. prosecutors said
that the American undercover agent had recorded discussions
between Abassi and Esseghaier in which Abassi allegedly
"discussed his desire to engage in terrorist acts against
targets in the United States and other countries."
They also said that he had been recorded discussing his
desire to provide support and funding to militant groups,
including the al Nusrah front, an Islamist group the U.S. says
is a front for al Qaeda in Iraq and which is one of the most
powerful rebel factions fighting to oust Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
Prosecutors said Abassi admitted he may have been
responsible for radicalizing Esseghaier, and that he came to the
United States in mid-March, where he remained until his arrest
on April 22.
In their letter, prosecutors said investigators had briefly
questioned Abassi under a "public safety" procedure that allows
interrogation of suspects for intelligence purposes without
advising them of Miranda rights.
But Abassi, before having a lawyer, on several occasions was
advised of, and voluntarily waived his rights while being
questioned almost every day by a New York-based Joint Terrorism
Task Force.
In a statement, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said:
"Through our efforts, we assured that at no time did this
individual pose an imminent threat to public safety in Canada."
Prosecutors added that Abassi had told the undercover
officer about a number of people known to him and his associates
who he said he thought would be "willing to engage in
terrorism."
A U.S. law enforcement official said that the investigation
was continuing and that other possible persons of interest were
being looked at.
U.S. authorities said Abassi was under surveillance from
the outset of his U.S. stay, and that he maintained regular
contact during that time with what authorities described as an
"FBI undercover officer."
At Thursday's hearing in New York, Judge Miriam Cedarbaum
set June 11 for the next court date. She told Cronan that all of
Abassi's statements "should be promptly produced" to his lawyer,
Sabrina Shroff.
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer in Toronto; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham and Philip Barbara)