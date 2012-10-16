SEATTLE Oct 16 A Canadian border officer was
shot and wounded on Tuesday at a border crossing between Seattle
and Vancouver, Canadian television station CTV reported.
Jennifer Bourque, a spokeswoman with the Canada Border
Services Agency confirmed an incident took place at the Douglas
Crossing and that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has
responded, but declined to release further details.
The Canadian network CTV reported an officer was shot but
said the extent of the officer's injuries were unknown.
The Douglas Crossing was closed to northbound traffic into
Canada as a result of the incident, Bourque said. Southbound
traffic on the opposing side at the Peace Arch crossing into the
United States was still open, she said.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)