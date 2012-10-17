(Adds statement from Washington state governor)
By Laura L. Myers
BLAINE, Wash. Oct 16 A gunman in a van shot and
critically wounded a Canadian border officer on Tuesday at the
main crossing between Washington state and British Columbia,
then immediately killed himself, Canadian authorities said.
The shooter, whose vehicle had Washington state license
plates, rolled up to a Canadian security booth at the Peace Arch
crossing, the busiest in the region, and shot the officer in the
neck.
The wounded officer, a woman, was taken by helicopter to a
hospital in critical condition, while the gunman was pronounced
dead at the scene, said Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman
Corporal Bert Paquet.
Authorities said they were still interviewing witnesses and
seeking to determine the motive for the shooting.
Investigators have placed a yellow tarp over the van's right
front passenger window. They planned to take the van to a
forensic examination site, Paquet said.
Canadian Minister of Public Safety Vic Towes said he was
"deeply concerned by the news of the shooting."
"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and colleagues
of this Border Service Officer," Towes said in a statement.
Washington state Governor Chris Gregoire said in a statement
that she had spoken to the premier of British Columbia and
pledged full cooperation as the investigation moved forward.
"Working closely together with British Columbia to protect
our border, I consider Canadian officers an extension of our
Washington family," she said.
Brian White, a Canadian who had gone to Washington state to
buy gasoline and wine and was waiting to recross the border when
the shooting happened, said he heard a gunshot.
"It was just a pop, it wasn't very loud at all," he told
reporters in remarks carried on the Internet, adding that
officers swarmed the vehicle after the shooting.
Northbound traffic into Canada at the crossing was halted
after the incident, Canada Border Services Agency spokeswoman
Jennifer Bourque said. Southbound lanes into the United States
were still open, she said.
The border crossing connects Blaine, Washington, and Surrey,
British Columbia, and is on the main highway from Seattle to
Vancouver. Also known as the Douglas Crossing, it is the third
busiest on the U.S.-Canadian border.
(Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and
Russ Blinch in Toronto; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric
Beech)