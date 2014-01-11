Jan 10 The United States and Canada have signed
an agreement to share data on orbiting space debris, asteroids
and other hazards to space flight, the U.S. military said on
Friday.
The agreement, signed on Dec. 26 with Canada's Department of
National Defence, permits an advanced exchange of data, the U.S.
Strategic Command, which oversees the American military's space
operations, said in a statement.
"We were pleased to finalize this data-sharing agreement
with Canada, one of our closest allies. These agreements are
mutually beneficial, provide for greater space flight safety and
increase our national security," Admiral Cecil Haney, commander
of U.S. Strategic Command, said.
The agreement streamlines the process for Canada to request
specific information gathered by U.S. Strategic Command's Joint
Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California, the statement said.
The information is crucial for space launches, satellite
maneuvering and decommissioning, and other space activities, it
said.
Canada joins Japan, Australia and Italy in participating in
these agreements with the United States.
Scientists estimate there are about 29,000 pieces of
man-made space debris larger than 4 inches (10 cm) orbiting
Earth at average speeds of 15,500 miles per hour (25,000 kph).
At that speed, even small pieces of debris can damage or destroy
spacecraft and satellites.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Leslie
Adler)