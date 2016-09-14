OTTAWA, Sept 14 Canada has not yet managed to
settle a long-running dispute with the United States over
softwood lumber exports and is ready to resort to litigation if
necessary, Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland told
reporters on Wednesday.
Freeland was speaking after talks with U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman in Washington. U.S. producers
complain that Canadian lumber is subsidized, and have in the
past launched trade challenges that resulted in the United
States imposing billions of dollars in tariffs.
